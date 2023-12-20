With Microsoft’s AI I created a perfect song in seconds

CopilotMicrosoft’s generative artificial intelligence, has made available to its users a new plug-in – more simply: a new function – which allows you to generate a song starting from a simple text.

All I had to do was ask Copilot – after activating the Suno plugin as shown in the image below – to create “a pop song about obsessive love” and after less than a minute I got a short audio, about 40 seconds, containing the opening lines of a song and its chorus.

The AI ​​called the song “Runaway Love”in Italian “Escape from a love”, e she did it all by herself: he wrote the verses, generated the music that accompanies them and used a virtual singer as a performer.

The result is surprising. Not only for the rhyming verses which, when compared to authentic songs about love, appear well written. But also for the structure of the song itself, with even a counterpoint (in the chorus) which makes the song even more credible. The synthetic voice then distorts imperceptibly.

Here are the two versions I got:

“Runaway Love” is not a masterpiece, that’s for sure, and Copilot’s music-making AI has its limitations: the songs produced do not exceed one minute, and a maximum of two can be created for free per day.

But it is also true that Microsoft, compared to other big tech companies involved in the race for AI, has done well in generating songs a huge leap forward integrating into its generative artificial intelligence, Copilot, the capabilities of AI is callinga startup made up of “a group of musicians and AI experts headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.”

Suno AI also allows you to create songs through its official website, which can be accessed for free. I tried asking for “a Christmas song that could be a hit” and in response I got this song, called “Underneath the Christmas Tree”, which features a series of high notes and a remarkable harmonization of the voice, if we take into account the fact that the performer is not real. In this regard, it is interesting to note how both Copilot and Suno AI have used two female voices by default.

Microsoft is not the first company to launch generative AI capable of creating music. But in fact it is the first to have made this technology available in a chatboti.e. an interface designed to allow a user to conduct a conversation – through text or voice – with an artificial intelligence.

ChatGpt, one of the most famous generative AIs in the world, for example does not allow you to generate music from a text. At most, he can compose the verses of a song.

Google, which has long been developing a tool capable of creating short tracks based on a prompt, does not yet offer the possibility of associating a virtual voice with backing tracks. The tool in question is called MusicLM and, among other things, it is not yet available in Italy.

The creation of musical pieces through AI raises new questions and new problems, in particular regarding the issue of rights. Last April an AI-generated song using the voices of Drake e The Weeknd became a hit on Spotify, before being removed, with millions of plays. Copilot and Suno AI cannot create songs inspired by famous artists, but this possibility exists – through the use of other less controlled tools – and worries record companies and the artists themselves.

Then there is the issue of intellectual property a work or invention created by an AI. Recently the United Kingdom’s Intellectual Property Office refused two patents to an American computer scientist, Stephen Thaler, who intended to register two AI inventions that he developed. The British office claims that patents can only be obtained by humans or companies. And not from a car. Thaler appealed to the UK Supreme Court. But the latter also confirmed the opinion expressed by the Intellectual Property Office.

