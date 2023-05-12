With the help of AI, the P map is not difficult! Google released super Magic Editor

Generative artificial intelligence will enter Google Photos. At the just-concluded Google I/O conference, after Google announced the Magic Eraser (Magic Eraser), the new feature Magic Editor will be launched later this year. To put it simply, Magic Editor simplifies the complicated and professional retouching process in the past. Users only need to briefly describe the requirements, and Magic Editor will automatically complete them.

AI makes retouching easy

Google mentioned that Magic Editor can move the subject to the best position of the picture, adjust the size and position of the subject, and even change the weather in the photo, changing the sky from dense clouds to blue sky, and can also make the surrounding people or unsightly Item removed. As long as you press and hold the object or person in the picture, Magic Editor can recognize the object, and the user can complete the movement by simply pulling it to a new position, and artificial intelligence will automatically generate content to fill the space after the subject moves.

It is mentioned in the demonstration that Magic Editor knows how to extend the bench or add balloons so that the photos will not look inconsistent. Google said that Magic Editor uses a lot of artificial intelligence skills and generative artificial intelligence to give users control over the look and feel of their photos. Google Photos Magic Editor will be available and collect user feedback for some Pixel phones later this year.

Source: 9to5google