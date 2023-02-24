Warner Bros. Entertainment revealed the DC superhero comic adaptation developed by Rocksteady Studios, the Batman: Arkham (Batman: Arkham) series team, in the live broadcast “State of Play” held early today (2/24) The latest game information of the game “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” (PS5 / Xbox Series X|S / PC).

“Suicide Commando: Defeating the Justice League” continues the world view of the “Batman: Arkham” series, with Metropolis as the stage, the story tells that the Brainiac invaded the Metropolis, and the Suicide Commando and Brainiac’s minions After a fierce battle, it was suddenly discovered that Superman was mentally controlled by the demon brain. The DC universe’s most dangerous villains are forced to join forces and take on a new and unlikely mission – to take down the Justice League.

In this live broadcast, the official announced the behind-the-scenes footage of the four main characters Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and Shark King in detail, as well as the actual game clips revealing the gameplay of multiplayer cooperation. Players can see the hideous appearance of “The Flash” under the mental control of the devil’s brain, and at the same time confirm that “Wonder Woman” survived. Players must contend with The Flash and rescue the villain’s think tank “Rex Luthor”.

The official also confirmed that new content will continue to be released after the game is launched, including new operable characters, new weapons, new tasks, and new looks.

※ The video contains traditional Chinese closed subtitles, please remember to turn it on when watching

Game Information

Game name: Suicide Commando: Victory over the Justice League

The original name of the game: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Game Genre: Action RPG

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X / PC

Release date: May 26, 2023

Suggested selling price: undecided

Language version: Traditional Chinese / English, etc.

Number of players: 1 person (up to 4 people connected)

Age Rating: Undecided

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Agent distribution: undecided

Official website: https://www.suicidesquadgame.com/

