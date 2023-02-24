



BOLZANO. It was presented today campagna to eradicate thehepatitis C in South Tyrol. The prevention initiative undertaken by theSouth Tyrolean health agency has already taken place in mid-February with the departure of approx 150,000 easier invitation to all born citizens between 1969 and 1989.

The presentation press conference was an opportunity to illustrate the methods and main purposes of the campaign: to identify hepatitis C infections – a serious disease that affects the liver and can evolve into liver cirrhosis and/or cancer – and initiate positive cases to the effective pharmacological treatments currently available.

Finally, severely reduce the circulation of virus HCV in South Tyrol. Participants are asked to take a blood test. If the latter detects a positivity, the person in question is sent a second invitation to undergo a further blood test to define the possible viral load present in his body. In case of ongoing infection, the subject will carry out an interview with medical personnel to start treatment.

The campaign will start with the Screening Days expected Friday 17 and Saturday 18 March 2023. A dedicated two days in which, by booking through the site orapp SaniBookyou can submit to the test in one of the available facilities.

“Prevention and screenings are important pillars of health care. If we identify diseases at an early stage, the chances of success of medical treatments increase”, began the President of the Province and Councilor for Health, Arno Kompatscher.