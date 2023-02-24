Home Health Hepatitis C screening, free test in South Tyrol: 150,000 people sent – breaking latest news
Health

Hepatitis C screening, free test in South Tyrol: 150,000 people sent – breaking latest news

by admin
Hepatitis C screening, free test in South Tyrol: 150,000 people sent – breaking latest news


BOLZANO. It was presented today campagna to eradicate thehepatitis C in South Tyrol. The prevention initiative undertaken by theSouth Tyrolean health agency has already taken place in mid-February with the departure of approx 150,000 easier invitation to all born citizens between 1969 and 1989.

The presentation press conference was an opportunity to illustrate the methods and main purposes of the campaign: to identify hepatitis C infections – a serious disease that affects the liver and can evolve into liver cirrhosis and/or cancer – and initiate positive cases to the effective pharmacological treatments currently available.

Finally, severely reduce the circulation of virus HCV in South Tyrol. Participants are asked to take a blood test. If the latter detects a positivity, the person in question is sent a second invitation to undergo a further blood test to define the possible viral load present in his body. In case of ongoing infection, the subject will carry out an interview with medical personnel to start treatment.

The campaign will start with the Screening Days expected Friday 17 and Saturday 18 March 2023. A dedicated two days in which, by booking through the site orapp SaniBookyou can submit to the test in one of the available facilities.

“Prevention and screenings are important pillars of health care. If we identify diseases at an early stage, the chances of success of medical treatments increase”, began the President of the Province and Councilor for Health, Arno Kompatscher.

See also  Sunday lands in Italy: the bill at the restaurant is paid with the QR Code

You may also like

Alzheimer, the mysterious case of the Chinese who...

The 3 best physical activities for those aged...

the advice to follow absolutely in a Harvard...

Siru advice, fertility is also protected at the...

Covid: Iss, incidence stable at 50, Rt rises...

War Ukraine Russia, one year ago the conflict...

what you risk and what you should know

Work: the short week is good for health

AAA, health data for sale (at least in...

Stock market, Tokyo closes higher. Chinese squares down

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy