Home Technology Worth owning!German authentic cherry Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB wireless keyboard Feat.MW5180 wireless mouse
Technology

Worth owning!German authentic cherry Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB wireless keyboard Feat.MW5180 wireless mouse

by admin
Worth owning!German authentic cherry Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB wireless keyboard Feat.MW5180 wireless mouse

As a gamer, a handsome gaming keyboard with personality must be a must. The core of a mechanical keyboard is the switch. I believe everyone is familiar with Cherry from Germany. In addition to providing switches for keyboards of various brands, Cherry also has Launched its own gaming keyboard and mouse, this time I will introduce the authentic Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB wireless gaming keyboard and its little partner CHERRY MW5180 wireless mouse.

Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB Profile

Product size: about 430 x 140 x 36 mm
Key switch body: MX RGB switch
Connection method: 2.4Ghz / Bluetooth 5.0 / wired
Key conflict: all keys have no impact
Button interface: Type C
Backlight mode: RGB backlight
Keyboard Color: Pink/White
Body weight: about 1025 g
Keycap material: ABS laser engraving
Key layout: Full size 109 keys

2023-02-157304130

First of all, let’s start with the appearance. Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB has two color options of pink and white. The switch body is available in silent red and brown switches. The color of the frame is very uniform, and the laser-engraved CHERRY brand LOGO is even more distinguished.

The part of the keycap is made of ABS material and the lacquer surface of the mosaic material is added, which has a good touch and is not easy to accumulate oil stains.

2023-02-157304180

2023-02-157304188
The aluminum anodized frame is quite textured and not easy to wear.
2023-02-157304227
ABS frosted surface keycaps and CHERRY LOGO words.

2023-02-157304206

2023-02-157304200

Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB is a three-mode keyboard, 2.4Ghz / Bluetooth 5.0 / wired three modes for players to choose, and the transmitter, cable, and Bluetooth can also be connected to different devices to achieve wireless seam conversion function.

See also  Gaming monitor, can also take into account good color - ACER Nitro XV272U KV 27-inch gaming monitor hands-on play

The wired part is connected with a Type C cable. The wireless mode can be used for up to 280 hours and a high battery life of more than 10 days without a backlight, and it will automatically sleep to save power when not in use. The self-developed CAWT wireless technology is even more It gives players an ultra-low latency speed of less than one millisecond.

2023-02-157304257

2023-02-157304231
USB C port and included USB A to USB C cable.
2023-02-157304235
Keyboard switch and 2.4G transmitter.

2023-02-157304218

2023-02-157304221

2023-02-157304223
MX RGB silent red switch, 100 million times of knocking life, no sense of fragmentation and knocking sound, the first choice for offices and dormitories.

Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB has a one-piece aluminum base, a narrow bezel and a compact layout. It also uses a classic screw-free and non-positioning steel plate design inside, which can provide a more original experience of the axis in terms of playing feel and feedback. body feel. The uniqueness of the CHERRY keyboard is here. Compared with the design of the positioning steel plate, the actual experience has a purer mechanical axis feeling and a smaller sound.

This keyboard adopts a steel-free design to make the touch feel softer and quieter, and it can be said to complement each other with the MX silent red switch. The switch body itself, the total stroke of the MX RGB silent red switch is shorter and quieter than the general red switch, it will save effort for a whole day’s work or game use, and the short stroke can also effectively reduce the hitting noise.

Different from the obvious feedback of the paragraph, the soft touch and small sound are very suitable whether it is in the office or in the dormitory. If you are interested, you can look for the experience of the distribution base, because the feeling of playing can only be understood after actual experience.

See also  The new event of "White Night Aurora" and the debut of Guangling's blood: push the accelerator forward and drive to the end of the world! | 4Gamers

In addition, the official CHERRY UTILITY software can be customized for CHERRY’s own keyboard, such as shortcuts, text modules, macros, opening files/folders/programs/websites, multimedia, etc., whether it is games or office documents Can get twice the result with half the effort.

It is worth mentioning that the way to adjust the angle of the keyboard is to change it by replacing the screw pads. Usually, when using the keyboard, players should always fix it in a gear that they are accustomed to. It is very easy to change according to their different needs.

2023-02-157304239 2023-02-157304245

After reading the keyboard, the so-called belief is of course to get a complete set, and the CHERRY MW5180 wireless mouse will help you complete this CHERRY wireless package combination.

2023-02-157304162

CHERRY MW5180 is a 76g wireless dual-mode mouse (Bluetooth/2.4Ghz) that can connect to three devices at the same time. There are three colors of Tiffany green, white and pink to choose from. The back cover made of magnetic matte matte material allows you to change freely, and you can choose any color you want. The personal style is quite strong, and the color is also quite cute. It may be the best option for the next White Day gift.

2023-02-157305337

2023-02-157304261

2023-02-157304280

2023-02-157304265

2023-02-157304273

In addition, CHERRY MW5180 also provides bundled packages for players to choose from. If you choose one color of the mouse, you will get a back cover of the other two colors. Under the promotional price of the event, not only will it not be more expensive, but you can also get two additional back covers at a lower price, and you can change the color of the mouse as you like.

See also  Game developer successfully ported 1996 classic shooter Quake to Apple Watch

2023-02-157304267

2023-02-157304270

2023-02-157304288

2023-02-157304296

2023-02-157304304

At present, Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB and CHERRY MW5180 are already on sale. The prices are provided below for players’ reference. Imported from Germany, you are worth owning!

Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Official Website Reference

keyboard color

Shaft

suggested price

Channel price

pink

Mute red switch

6,290

5,990

tea shaft

6,290

5,990

white

Mute red switch

6,290

5,990

tea shaft

6,290

5,990

CHERRY MW5180 Wireless Mouse Dual Mode Bluetooth／2.4Ghz Official Website Reference

Bundle style

Type A

Type B

Type C

Single style

Mouse sold separately

Back cover purchased separately

mouse color

mouse color

mouse color

mouse color

mouse color

white

pink

tiffany green

black

White/Pink/Tiffany Green

Back cover color

Back cover color

Back cover color

Back cover color

pink+tiffany green

white+tiffany green

white+pink

no bonus

Various combinations (each with two colors)

Activity price

699

699

699

799

799

199

2023-02-157304125

​​2023-02-157304176

You may also like

Fighting Whirlwind 6 welcomes a new character, Lily...

James Webb Space Telescope Captures Ancient Galaxies That...

Apple will push new measures to prevent users...

Baldur’s Gate III Confirmed Release Date And PlayStation...

Mortal Kombat 12 announced, with no fanfare at...

Apple will push new measures to prevent users...

The horror visual novel “Lachesis or Atropos” by...

Baldur’s Gate III Confirmed Release Date And PlayStation...

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is on sale with...

It is rumored that Qualcomm will announce the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy