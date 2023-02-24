As a gamer, a handsome gaming keyboard with personality must be a must. The core of a mechanical keyboard is the switch. I believe everyone is familiar with Cherry from Germany. In addition to providing switches for keyboards of various brands, Cherry also has Launched its own gaming keyboard and mouse, this time I will introduce the authentic Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB wireless gaming keyboard and its little partner CHERRY MW5180 wireless mouse.

Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB Profile

Product size: about 430 x 140 x 36 mm

Key switch body: MX RGB switch

Connection method: 2.4Ghz / Bluetooth 5.0 / wired

Key conflict: all keys have no impact

Button interface: Type C

Backlight mode: RGB backlight

Keyboard Color: Pink/White

Body weight: about 1025 g

Keycap material: ABS laser engraving

Key layout: Full size 109 keys

First of all, let’s start with the appearance. Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB has two color options of pink and white. The switch body is available in silent red and brown switches. The color of the frame is very uniform, and the laser-engraved CHERRY brand LOGO is even more distinguished.

The part of the keycap is made of ABS material and the lacquer surface of the mosaic material is added, which has a good touch and is not easy to accumulate oil stains.

The aluminum anodized frame is quite textured and not easy to wear.

ABS frosted surface keycaps and CHERRY LOGO words.

Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB is a three-mode keyboard, 2.4Ghz / Bluetooth 5.0 / wired three modes for players to choose, and the transmitter, cable, and Bluetooth can also be connected to different devices to achieve wireless seam conversion function.

The wired part is connected with a Type C cable. The wireless mode can be used for up to 280 hours and a high battery life of more than 10 days without a backlight, and it will automatically sleep to save power when not in use. The self-developed CAWT wireless technology is even more It gives players an ultra-low latency speed of less than one millisecond.

USB C port and included USB A to USB C cable.

Keyboard switch and 2.4G transmitter.

MX RGB silent red switch, 100 million times of knocking life, no sense of fragmentation and knocking sound, the first choice for offices and dormitories.

Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB has a one-piece aluminum base, a narrow bezel and a compact layout. It also uses a classic screw-free and non-positioning steel plate design inside, which can provide a more original experience of the axis in terms of playing feel and feedback. body feel. The uniqueness of the CHERRY keyboard is here. Compared with the design of the positioning steel plate, the actual experience has a purer mechanical axis feeling and a smaller sound.

This keyboard adopts a steel-free design to make the touch feel softer and quieter, and it can be said to complement each other with the MX silent red switch. The switch body itself, the total stroke of the MX RGB silent red switch is shorter and quieter than the general red switch, it will save effort for a whole day’s work or game use, and the short stroke can also effectively reduce the hitting noise.

Different from the obvious feedback of the paragraph, the soft touch and small sound are very suitable whether it is in the office or in the dormitory. If you are interested, you can look for the experience of the distribution base, because the feeling of playing can only be understood after actual experience.

In addition, the official CHERRY UTILITY software can be customized for CHERRY’s own keyboard, such as shortcuts, text modules, macros, opening files/folders/programs/websites, multimedia, etc., whether it is games or office documents Can get twice the result with half the effort.

It is worth mentioning that the way to adjust the angle of the keyboard is to change it by replacing the screw pads. Usually, when using the keyboard, players should always fix it in a gear that they are accustomed to. It is very easy to change according to their different needs.

After reading the keyboard, the so-called belief is of course to get a complete set, and the CHERRY MW5180 wireless mouse will help you complete this CHERRY wireless package combination.

CHERRY MW5180 is a 76g wireless dual-mode mouse (Bluetooth/2.4Ghz) that can connect to three devices at the same time. There are three colors of Tiffany green, white and pink to choose from. The back cover made of magnetic matte matte material allows you to change freely, and you can choose any color you want. The personal style is quite strong, and the color is also quite cute. It may be the best option for the next White Day gift.

In addition, CHERRY MW5180 also provides bundled packages for players to choose from. If you choose one color of the mouse, you will get a back cover of the other two colors. Under the promotional price of the event, not only will it not be more expensive, but you can also get two additional back covers at a lower price, and you can change the color of the mouse as you like.

At present, Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB and CHERRY MW5180 are already on sale. The prices are provided below for players’ reference. Imported from Germany, you are worth owning!

Cherry MX Board 3.0S Wireless RGB Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Official Website Reference

keyboard color Shaft suggested price Channel price pink Mute red switch 6,290 5,990 tea shaft 6,290 5,990 white Mute red switch 6,290 5,990 tea shaft 6,290 5,990

CHERRY MW5180 Wireless Mouse Dual Mode Bluetooth／2.4Ghz Official Website Reference

Bundle style Type A Type B Type C Single style Mouse sold separately Back cover purchased separately mouse color mouse color mouse color mouse color mouse color white pink tiffany green black White/Pink/Tiffany Green Back cover color Back cover color Back cover color Back cover color pink+tiffany green white+tiffany green white+pink no bonus Various combinations (each with two colors) Activity price 699 699 699 799 799 199

