Philadelphia is, as we well know, a well-known spreadable cheese practically spread all over the world, produced by Kraft Foods, a food company of US origin. We are talking about a cheese that falls under the quark classification, which is a distinct type of fresh cheese made with pasteurized cow’s milk. In commercial jargon it is defined as a spreadable cheese, and even if the competition in this particular area is quite extensive, Philadelphia remains the undisputed sales record holder, to the point of defining the whole category of spreadable cheeses.

What happens to those who eat Philadelphia with high cholesterol? Here are the consequences

We are talking about a type of cheese that belongs to the “simple” category, made up of a few ingredients but being made using a totally mechanized system, even if the very first version of this cheese dates back to 1872, while the name Philadelphia was later chosen to give a positive assonance. Then the city of the same name was in fact considered one of the best in terms of food in the American continent. Exactly 40 years ago this product arrived in Italy and in the rest of Europe, where it immediately met with rapid success. Numerous variations have been created to the classic variant over the last few decades. It is basically a mix of cow’s milk and cream, after which the liquid is pasteurized and processed until the typical consistency is obtained.

Having said that, it is true that we are talking about a “simple” cheese but which at the same time contains numerous additives which are essential to guarantee its freshness even after several days. The cholesterol content is decidedly high due above all to the cream content, which exceeds 110 mg per 100 g of product. Less problematic for those suffering from high blood sugar, but in any case it is a food not recommended above all because it does not benefit from a satiating and nutritious power such as to justify its constant intake. Less “heavy” then the Light variant, which contains about half the cream of the standard. It is rare to ascertain a glycemic peak due to the intake of spreadable cheese but cholesterol can record rather high values ​​with various following symptoms such as exhaustion, headache and poor predisposition to movement.