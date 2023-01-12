Players still remember that Microsoft announced its cooperation with Riot Games at the online conference last year, announcing that it will give players who subscribe to XGP some limited benefits for games under Riot Games, including unlocking all heroes in “League of Legends”, but last year Because Garena is the agent of the game “League of Legends” in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, XGP players cannot receive this benefit in the first place.

As “League of Legends” has been transferred to Taiwan Mobile as the agent at the beginning of this year, “League of Legends” has officially returned to the Riot platform, so players can now also enjoy XGP-limited benefits, including unlocking all characters and 20% experience value bonus etc.

If you want to get this benefit, you can see the Xbox Game Pass column in the mall in the “League of Legends” game, click the link to your personal file to jump to the account link page, after completing the account link, within 24 hours After completing the qualification verification, the player can obtain XGP member limited rewards.