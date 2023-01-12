time:2023-01-12 09:10:37

source:Yueyang Daily All Media Interview Center

reporter:Liu Liutian Zhuoling

Strengthen the implementation of the main responsibility and effectively achieve “two promotions”

Xie Sheng went to the company to carry out the implementation of food safety “two responsibilities” guarantee supervision work

All Media News from Yueyang Daily (Reporter Liu Liutian Zhuoling)On the afternoon of January 11, Xie Sheng, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Municipal Party Committee, led a team to the Yueyang Branch of Jinzai Food Group Co., Ltd. to carry out the supervision of the implementation of the “two responsibilities” of food safety. Relevant persons in charge of the Market Supervision Bureau, the Inspection Office of the Municipal Party Committee and other departments participated.

Xie Sheng went deep into the production workshop of the enterprise to inspect the production and operation of the enterprise and the implementation of food safety work in the enterprise. At the subsequent symposium, Xie Sheng carefully listened to the introduction of the company’s implementation of market entity responsibilities, and learned about the inspection mechanism of the Market Supervision Administration, the allocation of food safety personnel in the company, and the establishment of a food safety management mechanism.

Xie Sheng pointed out that food safety is the lifeline of food production enterprises. It is related to the health and life safety of consumers, the goodwill of enterprises, and the credibility of the government. He emphasized that to raise awareness, enterprises and relevant departments should fully realize the importance of food safety. To implement responsibilities, enterprises must improve the safety management system and food safety management process, and conscientiously implement the main responsibility of food safety; the Market Supervision Bureau must set up special teams to strengthen inspection and guidance, and implement supervision responsibilities. It is necessary to achieve “two upgrades”, improve product production technology, realize the transformation and upgrading of traditional technology; improve product safety and quality, and avoid food safety accidents. We must take the initiative to accept supervision from all walks of life, attach great importance to consumers’ opinions and suggestions, rectify problems in a timely manner, and build a city’s food safety benchmark enterprise with high standards.