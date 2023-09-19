Xbox Game Studios Teases Dozens of Unique Projects in Development

New Exclusive Games in Development at Xbox Game Studios – Some Yet to Be Announced

Xbox Game Studios has long been known for its impressive lineup of exclusive games, and it seems they have even more exciting projects in the works. In addition to the already announced titles like Contraband, Towerborne, and Ara: History Untold, there are several other games being developed by third-party studios, including Kojima Productions (Death Stranding) and People Can Fly (Bulletstorm, Outriders).

Crystin Cox, the director of real-time game operations at Xbox Game Studios, recently shared some insights in a video posted by Microsoft. She revealed that they are currently working on a dozen games, each of them being unique and approached in a bespoke way. This suggests that Xbox Game Studios is committed to delivering diverse and innovative gaming experiences to their fans.

Excitingly, Cox hinted that we might get a glimpse of some of these projects during the upcoming Tokyo Game Show. The event, set to take place on September 21, has been a platform for showcasing new games before, and Xbox Game Studios could seize this opportunity to unveil some surprises.

To hear Cox’s full statement, watch the video below. Skip ahead to around the 5 minutes and 30 seconds mark to get to the highlights. It’s clear that Xbox Game Studios is dedicated to bringing new and groundbreaking games to their audience.

As gamers eagerly await the reveal of these mysterious projects, speculation is already running wild about what studios might collaborate with Microsoft. Fans are expressing their hopes and dreams for their favorite franchises to find a new home under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella.

This news comes as Xbox Game Studios continues to expand its portfolio and solidify its position as a leading player in the industry. Their commitment to nurturing both internal and external talent indicates a bright future for Xbox-exclusive gaming.

Source: Wccftech.com

