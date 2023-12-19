Xbox’s year-end countdown sale begins with discounts on more than 1,300 games and downloadable content – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

Toy Puzzle Game “Tin Hearts” Now Added to Xbox Game Pass

The popular toy puzzle game “Tin Hearts” has been added to Xbox Game Pass, allowing subscribers to enjoy the immersive and whimsical world of the game on their Xbox console or PC. “Tin Hearts” tells the emotional story of love and compromise as players lead a group of mischievous tin toy soldiers through a magical world filled with toys, using a variety of creative gadgets to solve puzzles and reveal the secrets of the genius inventor Albert J. Butterworth.

With more than 50 time-warping levels, “Tin Hearts” offers players the chance to complete soldier route puzzles, build new pathways, and solve increasingly difficult challenges. The game provides a unique and engaging experience that is now available to Game Pass subscribers.

In addition to “Tin Hearts,” Xbox Game Pass offers a wide variety of games for players to enjoy, including console and PC games for all ages, action, shooting, racing, sports, role-playing, and more. Subscribers also gain access to a free EA Play membership, further enhancing their gaming experience.

Xbox gamers can also take advantage of the year-end countdown sale, which offers discounts on more than 1300 games and downloadable content. Popular titles, including “Tekken 8” and “Payday 3,” are included in the sale, giving players the opportunity to expand their gaming library and enjoy new experiences during the holiday season.

“Tekken 8” is offering a trial version this week, allowing players to experience exciting battles and explore various game modes. “Payday 3” has also released its first DLC, “Syntax Error,” providing players with a high-tech heist experience and a 10% discount on downloadable content through Game Pass.

Lastly, “Alan Wake 2” has launched a new Game Plus mode, “The Final Draft,” adding new content and a higher difficulty level for players seeking a challenge.

With the addition of “Tin Hearts” and the exciting discounts and new content available through Xbox Game Pass, subscribers have plenty of opportunities to enjoy a wide range of games and experiences this holiday season.

