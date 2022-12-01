The AI ​​edge computing platform is represented by Nvidia Jetson with high computing power and performance. Xunchen International customized the Intel Wi-Fi 6E M.2 wireless industrial network card and IO adapter for the Nvidia Jetson platform to assist the use of the Nvidia Jetson platform. Customers and developers are accelerating the introduction of next-generation Wi-Fi 6E and BT 5.2 technologies to create a low-latency, high-stability wireless application environment.

This wireless industrial network card has been successfully verified on Jetson Nano, providing IEEE 802.11ax 2.4/5/6 GHz tri-band Wi-Fi application services, and its BSS coloring and OFDMA wireless technology will greatly reduce co-channel interference and communication delay in the field (<5ms), the wireless transmission speed is as high as 2.4Gbps (5/6GHZ) and 600Mbps (2.4GHz), which can be deployed in large quantities for Nvidia Jetson wireless IP cameras and remote control.

Hardware peripheral expansion integration service

At the same time, Xunchen International has cooperated with Aetina International to enable developers to create and deploy high-quality software-defined functions on embedded and edge devices.

Aetina Jetson-based embedded platform is highly expandable and can be connected with various peripheral I/O expansion and image detection modules in series to enhance the applicability of the platform.

At the same time, it assists customers in selecting suitable hardware peripherals, and puts the required software and drivers into the computing module, so that the hardware peripherals can be plug-and-play. Whether it is a variety of I/O expansion modules (such as: HDMI, USB, CANBus and RS-232…etc.) or supporting 6 FHD or 3 4K camera modules and adapters at the same time, they have all been tested and certified. Developers can choose suitable hardware peripherals according to the needs of project development.

System configuration integration service

In addition, Xunchen and Aetina jointly provide software and hardware integration services under the technical cooperation, and directly import BSP, software and drivers into the NVIDIA Jetson embedded platform, saving customers the trouble of installing software and drivers. Algorithm development can be carried out immediately after obtaining Aetina products.

For more information, please refer to the official website of Xunchen International