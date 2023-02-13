Late at night, on the evening of duets, Gianni Morandi proposes a group selfie on the Ariston stage: it involves Noemi and Mara Sattei, who have just performed, and of course Amadeus.

Moments of confusion follow, because the four cannot find the right position to frame the audience as well. Just as Morandi wishes, who seems to really care about that photo: eventually cuts off everyone elsestretch out your arm and shoot: an image with 200,000 likes.

Shortly before, as a joke, he had said to Amadeus: “Hey, you are competing with me, you already have 1.4 million followers”. And still looking at the audience, she quickly repeated how to reach his account: “morandi_official” she says, specifying the “underscore”.

Gianni Morandi, who has long been an ‘influencer’ on Instagram, before taking on the role of co-host of the Sanremo Festival, had around 1.6 million followers. Today, after five Festival evenings, it has 1.9 million.

Amadeus, who opened his official profile right on the Ariston stage, with the help of Chiara Ferragniraised 1.8 million in just five days. Probably an Italian record.

Always on duet night, always late at night, the artistic director took a little piece of the lineup to celebrate the “million” livea milestone that every influencer worthy of the name celebrates in style. Another photo, another post: 350,000 likes.

Then, in the evening, final, shortly after the performance of Depeche Modethe Festival has stopped again because of Instagram: on stage Ferragni, Amadeus and Morandi fiddled with the smartphone for several minutes, in an attempt to do a “live in the live”. Which didn’t go well. Fiorello, the recipient of the invitation, will still appear on the mobile phone display a few minutes later, to comment on the Festival directly from the social network.





Ferragni and Amadeus live on Instagram with Fiorello during the final of the Festival (agf)

Though it’s been used so often on stage, and though the singing competition co-hosts have mentioned it over and over – with jokes “How many followers do you have / I have more followers than you” -, Instagram does not appear among the sponsors of the Sanremo Festival. From the company, indeed, they want to specify that no commercial agreement has been stipulated with Rai.

It is clear, however, that a contact between the TV station and Instagram must necessarily have taken place, because the social network provided the “blue check” to the new Amadeus profile in a very short timeto differentiate it from the dozens of clone accounts that were created by users immediately.

But Instagram, as well as the Fantasanremois evidently an important point of contact – for the network and for the artistic director – between the Festival and the younger audience. More than Twitter where, for years, users have been commenting on singers and guests in real time. Musk’s social network, however, has never been mentioned.

The presence on stage of Chiara Ferragni, one of the most followed influencers in Italy and in the worldcertainly unbalanced the Festival towards the world of Instagram, causing a short circuit between the goliardic use of the social network and what could be defined a personal use of the public service.

Ferragni, Morandi and many other artists participating in Sanremo, are self branding samples and they also take advantage of occasions like these to increase followers and ‘influence’. But it’s one thing to do it in the dressing rooms, another is to do it on stagewith a live broadcast recording more than 66% share. A figure never so high since 1997, apparently.





Another moment of the Festival indirectly dedicated to Instagram, with the memes commented on stage by Chiara Ferragni (ansa)



Ferragni, with its 29 million followers, probably doesn’t need Sanremo to increase its audience on social media. But for Gianni Morandi and above all Amadeus the situation is different.

How long would it have taken the artistic director of the Festival, without the various interludes in the lineup, to win 1.8 million followers? We will never know, but we can give examples to guess it.

Linusthe director of Radio DeeJay, as well as the host of one of the most popular radio programs in Italy, opened his instagram profile in 2015. E ha 835mila follower. Fiorello, who joined Instagram in 2013 and can count on extraordinary media exposure, he has 2.2 million followers. Even in his case, the Festival led to a considerable surge: before the final, and the Instagram connection with Ariston, Fiorello had a two million account.

Beyond this, it should be remembered to the most sporvveduti that a million followers, on Instagram, have a value. Impossible to calculate exactly how much you can earn – especially in terms of sponsored posts – from such an influential account. Much depends on the content that is published and the interactions with followers. If Amadeus abandoned that profile altogether, after the Festival, his value would probably collapse despite the large virtual following.

In any case it must be said that profit hypotheses circulate on the network: influencers who have surpassed one million, with the right activity on the social network, can earn at least 15 thousand dollars a month.

crumbs, if compared to the Sanremo cachet of Amadeus. But even if the income were lower than estimated by sector studies, it would still be a gain generated from an exceptional exposure guaranteed by Rai, or from the public service.

Said this, we don’t know if Amadeus will keep the profile born on the Ariston stage. Or if he closes it, and “amadeusonoio” will be remembered only as a part of the show. For now, on his profile, the last post contains the celebratory video of the 2023 edition of the Festival. It could be an epic greeting.