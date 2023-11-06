Xiaomi lancia la campagna social “Everyone’s Moment Shines” [Video] • Techzilla

Xiaomi, a leading technology company, has started a new initiative on its social media channels to spread the message “Everyone’s Moment Shines”. The initiative wants to encourage people to discover that even the simplest moments can become extraordinary, and that everyday photos can be true masterpieces. To make this message concrete, some Xiaomi Creators from different cities around the world, such as Hong Kong, Madrid, Dusseldorf, Perugia and Paris, they immortalized the truest moments of the people they met on the street and gave them the photos printed on balloons. By doing so, creators showed the most authentic beauty and spontaneous nature of people, and received some sincere reactions from passers-by who received the photos. The emotions of the people who received the photos were varied and moving.

Some were surprised and then excited when they saw the images, while others shyly asked if the photos were paid for, before smiling happily. Some even laughed and took a photo with the creator, while others celebrated with their friends. One of the most touching moments was when an elderly lady was moved and said: “A thousand thanks. No one has taken a photo of me for 10 years!”.

These real moments demonstrate the power of photography and the effect it can have in bringing inspiration and joy to people. “For me ‘Masterpiece in Sight’ means capturing the beauty in everyday moments – the joy, happiness and even sadness that are part of our lives” – said Callie Eh, one of the Xiaomi Creators who participated in the initiative.

“It was very nice to see the reactions of those who received my photos and I hope I brought some light into their days too”.

This initiative wants remind people that everyday life is full of beauty and that by photographing these moments you can create memories and masterpieces that last over time. The recent launch of the Xiaomi 13T series reinforces this message even further, inviting users around the world to rediscover beauty in their everyday lives. Photographing these ‘Masterpiece in Sight’users can keep precious memories, exciting stories and the people most important to them.

