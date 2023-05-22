During the event “Discover Xiaomi 2023” in Milanthe company has shown us several AIoT news for Smart Life: robot vacuum cleaner for all needs (and budgets)air fryers, electric scooters and even a new one tablet designed for both productivity and leisure. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E10, S10, E12, S12, S10+ e X10 to clean house. Instead Xiaomi Air Fryer Pro 4L for fried delicacies without too much fat. Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 e 4 Lite per la smart mobility e Xiaomi Pad 6 for those looking for a versatile Android tablet.

Xiaomi launches robot vacuum cleaners, scooters, tablets and more

At the Milanese event, Xiaomi showed us several products designed to make our home smarter, with robot vacuum cleaners and air fryers. But he also thought about smart mobility and mobile computing. Smart Life, for all budgets.

You Wen, General Manager Xiaomi Western Europe, spiega: “Xiaomi has always put its users at the center by providing devices that aim to improve their daily lives, offering the best technology and an ever easier and more engaging experience. With these new products we renew our commitment to bringing innovation and quality to the sector, continuing to expand our offering and optimize our product portfolio across Western Europe”.

The new Xiaomi vacuum cleaner robots

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10, the latest in Xiaomi’s range of robot vacuum cleaners, it is truly a top of the line. Thanks to its battery 5200mAh, it can vacuum for three hours at full power on a single charge. Plus, it plugs into its smart base and yes suitable for all types of floors with a suction power of 4,000Pa. It is ideal for cleaning your home thoroughly and having more free time after a tiring day.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 ed S12 instead they are the new models of the S series and, like all the products of the S series and the X series, they have the LDS technology to plan an effective cleaning route. The size and shape of the house doesn’t matter. For those who want an ultra-slim design, without sacrificing strong suction power, there are Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E10 ed E12 that can also fit under the sofa or bed. All new models are certified by TÜV Rheinland, to ensure the privacy of each user.

Price and availability

If you want to buy a Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner and floor cleaner, take advantage of the early bird offers from 22 to 28 May. You can save up to 150 euros:

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E10: available to 189.99 euros instead of 239.99 euros on Mediaworld and Unieuro.

available to euros on Mediaworld and Unieuro. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E12 : available to 179.99 euros instead of 239.99 euros on Amazon, mi.com and Xiaomi Store Italy.

: available to on Amazon, mi.com and Xiaomi Store Italy. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10 : available to 279.99 euros instead of 359.99 euros on Unieuro.

: available to on Unieuro. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S12 : available to 269.99 euros instead of 359.99 euros on Amazon, mi.com and Xiaomi Store Italy.

: available to on Amazon, mi.com and Xiaomi Store Italy. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+ : available to 399.99 euros instead of 449.99 euros on Amazon, Unieuro and mi.com.

: available to on Amazon, Unieuro and mi.com. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10: available to 449.99 euros instead of 599.99 euros on Amazon and Mediaworld.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 e 4 Lite

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4

Not only robot vacuum cleaners: Xiaomi also expands its range of electric scooters with two new versions: Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 e 4 Lite. They have a power, respectively, of 600W and 300W and can go up to 20km/h of maximum speed. Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 has a battery of 7,650mAh which allows it to travel up to 35km with a recharge and face climbs of up to 16%. Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite instead has a battery of 5,200mAh which allows it to do 20km of autonomy.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite has a drum brake on the rear wheel and an E-ABS system on the front wheel which shorten the braking distance. Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 instead has a double action disc brake improved on the rear wheel that optimizes control. Here too, the E-ABS system is not missing. The two scooters can be connected to the app Xiaomi Home tramite Bluetooth to see real-time speed and charge, update firmware and check riding data.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 and Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite are on sale from today 549.99 euros and 449.99 euros. Until June 4, you can take advantage of the early bird price of 499.99 euros for Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 on Mediaworld, Unieuro, Euronics and Amazon. E di 399.99 euros for Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite on Mediaworld, Unieuro, Euronics, Amazon, Expert and Trony. From today you can pre-order them on mi.com, while sales will start from June 12th.

Xiaomi’s Smart Life goes beyond robot vacuum cleaners: here is Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Pro 4L

Those of us who love cooking, but would like to pay more attention to cooking in a healthy way, cannot miss another novelty from Xiaomi: Smart Air Fryer Pro 4L. Compared to the previous 3.5L model, it has more space to brew over 100 healthy dishes with the help of the Xiaomi Home Appan OLED screen and the possibility of commanding it by voice with Built-in Google Assistant. Plus, thanks to a clear window on the front, you can easily see the level of crispiness and browning in real time.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Pro 4L is on sale on Unieuro, Expert, Mediaworld, Amazon and Xiaomi Store Italia a 159,99 euro.

Xiaomi Pad 6, a complete tablet

A finer and lighter design, with quality aluminum finishes, characterizes the new Xiaomi Pad 6, which Xiaomi assures us will have top-of-the-range performance. Indeed, it has a processor Snapdragon 870 and a screen 11″3 LTPS LCD with high resolution (WQHD+), a refresh rate up to 144Hz, 309 ppi and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10.

The tablet has a rear facing camera 13MP and a front 8MP, as well as four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The battery from 8,840mAh guarantees up to 16 hours of video and recharges quickly with the charger from 33W. Not missing one porta USB 3.2 Gen 1.

The software MIUI Pad 14 it is meant to integrate with the Xiaomi smartphone. It offers advanced features like the noise cancellation and the FocusFrame for video conferencing. With the Xiaomi Smart Pen second generation and keyboard Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard it becomes easy to work on the move. It will arrive in Europe in three colors – Champagne, Gravity Grey and Mist Blue. At the moment we do not have prices and availability yet: we will keep you updated.

Cristina Caricato, Xiaomi’s Head of PR Western Europe at today’s event

These are all the news announced by Xiaomi at today’s event: from robot vacuum cleaners to scooters, via smart fryers and tablets. What are the ones that interest you the most? Let us know in the comments.