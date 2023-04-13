Home Technology Xiaomi Mi Band 7 NFC Version Launched in Overseas Markets to Support Wristband Payments
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 NFC Version Launched in Overseas Markets to Support Wristband Payments

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 NFC Version Launched in Overseas Markets to Support Wristband Payments

The NFC version of Xiaomi Mi Band 7, which was launched in China in May last year, has officially launched an international version in overseas markets, and it is also available on the international version of Xiaomi’s official website. The biggest difference from the normal version of Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is that the NFC version has a built-in microphone and Amazon Alexa smart assistant function, and the NFC chip also enables the bracelet to make contactless payments.

Compared with when it was launched in China, it can also be used for public transportation and access control. The NFC version of Mi Band 7 listed overseas undoubtedly has fewer functions. As for the basic functions of the wristband, the versions sold in the two places are exactly the same, including a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen with 490 x 192 resolution and 500nits brightness, built-in three-axis accelerometer, three-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate measurement and SPO2 blood oxygen measurement It supports Bluetooth 5.2, is equipped with 5ATM waterproof and up to two weeks of battery life, etc.

According to the information published on Xiaomi’s official website, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 NFC version supports contactless payments of Mastercard and VISA, but the supported banks listed in the list are all located in more than 30 European countries, and Hong Kong or other Asian regions are not included, so it cannot be determined Will it be released in markets outside of Europe?

Information and picture source: gizmochina

