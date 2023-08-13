Xiaomi Sets Date for Highly Anticipated Product Launch: Unveiling the Xiaomi MIX FOLD3, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, and Redmi K60 Extreme Edition

Xiaomi’s Big Day: Launching the Xiaomi MIX FOLD3, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, and Redmi K60 Extreme Edition

Next Monday, August 14th, is expected to be an exciting day for Xiaomi as the brand gears up for its much-anticipated annual event. Alongside Lei Jun’s annual speech, Xiaomi will be unveiling its key products, the Xiaomi MIX FOLD3 and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, both featuring folding screens. But that’s not all! The company has added more weight to the press conference by announcing the launch of the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition, a flagship device under its sub-brand Redmi.

Xiaomi made the announcement on its official Weibo account, “Redmi Redmi Mobile Phone,” stating that the press conference will take place at 7 pm on August 14th. The company also shared several product appearance pictures, giving fans a sneak peek into what to expect from the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition.

Building up to the launch, Xiaomi has been teasing some key features of the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition. It will boast a 1.5K screen with an impressive 144Hz screen refresh rate. Powering the device will be the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, coupled with the independent graphics chip X7 and the violent engine 2.0. This powerful combination enabled the phone to achieve a remarkable score of 1,774,714 on the popular benchmarking tool, “Antutu.”

In line with the trend of large-capacity devices, the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition will offer up to 24GB of RAM and a 1TB UFS storage version. The device will also sport a one-piece metal DECO style frame, providing both durability and aesthetics. Notably, this will be the first mobile phone under the Redmi brand to meet IP68 water and dust resistance specifications, enhancing its ruggedness.

Xiaomi fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the launch of these highly anticipated devices. With their cutting-edge features and sleek designs, the Xiaomi MIX FOLD3, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, and Redmi K60 Extreme Edition are set to make waves in the smartphone market.

Source: Xiaomi (China)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

