OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Adds Support for Super n28 5G and n8 5G Signals for Nationwide Coverage

In an exciting development, OnePlus has announced that the Ace 2 Pro model will now support the super n28 5G and n8 5G signals. These 5G frequency bands have been actively promoted by operators, with China Mobile having completed the layout of n28 base stations last year and China Unicom gradually completing the layout of n8 base stations this year. Furthermore, telecommunications, radio, and television services are also accessible, ensuring nationwide coverage.

The adoption of a 4-antenna design in the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro significantly improves the 5G network speed, receiving range, and anti-interference ability of the n28 and n8 signals. This means that users can enjoy a stable 5G signal connection experience, even in suburban and remote areas.

Another standout feature of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is its 15 gaming-grade high-performance antennas, strategically placed around the entire body of the device. OnePlus has implemented two special designs to enhance signal strength. The addition of dual gold game antennas effectively prevents signal blockage caused by human hands or the body when holding the phone. Additionally, OnePlus has achieved the perfect fusion of antenna design and Deco area through the first camera Deco antenna fusion technology. Combined with LinkBoost 4.0 network technology, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro boasts an exceptionally strong mobile phone signal.

Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, emphasized the importance of signal network quality for the overall user experience. While network signals may be invisible, they impact every moment of usage. OnePlus makes no compromises when it comes to these crucial details, ensuring a prioritization of product power.

In terms of core configuration, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro features a 1.5K curved screen supplied by BOE. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 mobile platform and offers up to 24GB of memory.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is set to make its debut on August 16th.

