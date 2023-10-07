YouTube introduces cheaper subscription for ad-freedom

YouTube Premium has been available in Germany for several years. But now there is another, cheaper subscription: Premium Lite. We summarize the most important information for you.

Bild: Bing Image Creator

YouTube introduces a new alternative to the usual Premium subscription. YouTube Premium Lite costs only 5.99 instead of 11.99 euros per month and in return is intended to guarantee users freedom from advertising on the video platform – although not in all cases.

The operators talk about showing “most videos without commercial breaks”. However, when searching or watching music content, you may still see advertisements. This includes not only official music videos, but also concert videos, for example. All music-focused videos that feature licensed content. The advertising is then played “before, during or after a video”.

In contrast to YouTube Premium, the Lite version does not include any other features apart from reduced advertising. No download function, no background playback of the app and no access to YouTube Music. The subscription can be canceled monthly. If you would like to get a first impression of YouTube Premium Lite for yourself, you can complete a one-month test period. Further details can be found on the official website.

What do you think of the idea of ​​YouTube Premium Lite? Please let us know in the comments!

