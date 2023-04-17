Youtube4KDownloader is the most comprehensive online video and video download free tool! Up to 4K picture quality, clips available, multiple video and audio formats (supports over 1000 websites)

Nowadays, there are many YouTube download tools, and you can find several with just a Google search, but the Youtube4KDownloader recommended here should be regarded as the most complete one, not only can download YouTube videos with the highest 4K quality (with sound and in MKV format) , There is also a built-in editing function, which means that you can specify the clips you want to keep before downloading, instead of downloading the whole part, which is very practical. The format is also very diverse, including videos and music, and not only YouTube, this tool supports many websites, such as Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok, etc., more than 1,000 websites.

Youtube4KDownloader can download up to 4K quality, provide editing function, multiple video and audio formats (support more than 1000 websites)

Click me to go to Youtube4KDownloader website

Youtube4KDownloader is a fairly powerful online download tool. It provides two download modes. The page you click on the link above is the normal mode. After pasting the URL, the download point will appear. If you want a clip function, please click the Cut Youtube Videos function at the bottom of the page, or I will attach a link to the next picture:



The title of the page with editing function is Cut YouTube Videos Online, and it is used in the same way. Paste the YouTube URL you want to download, and it will automatically read:



This is a screenshot of pasting the YouTube URL in the normal mode. All provided formats and image quality download points will be listed below. The maximum supported image quality is 4K, and it is in MKV format. This is relatively rare, and most of them are in MP4 format. However, the 4K image quality file is very large, exceeding 1GB, and the download time will be longer. Another good thing is that even the FPS is listed:



It also provides pure video and no sound files. It depends on whether you need it or not. It can also be downloaded up to 4K quality:



MP3 music format is also available, and the highest sound quality is 320kb/s, which is pretty good:



I tested to download a video with 4K quality, and checked that it is indeed in MKV format, and the file size also reached 1.34GB:



The resolution is 3840×2160, it really is 4K, 60FPS:



The 44.1kHz MP3 format also downloaded successfully:



The use of the editing function is also very simple. After pasting the YouTube blog, a screen like this will appear. Move the green slider on the left to the opening of the clip you want to keep, and the right to the end, so that only you will be kept after downloading. Specify fragments instead of the whole movie:



The format options are the same, up to 4K quality:



The only small disadvantage is that there are quite a lot of advertisements in this tool. Every time you click a function, a pop-up advertisement will pop up. You can turn it off directly. Other aspects are not bad. It is highly recommended for people who often download YouTube or other online videos. Wake up, a tool for video and music can help you get it done.

A complete list of supported sites can be found on this page, sorted alphabetically:

