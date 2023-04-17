Chinese staff air volleyball championship kicks off in Jiaxing_Zhejiang Online

Chinese staff air volleyball championship kicks off in Jiaxing

2023-04-17 11:52:25





Source: Sport Tribune





Correspondent Xu Yunlan Lu Yingjie

On April 15th, the “Workers’ Cup” 2023 China Staff Volleyball Championship Jiaxing Station opened at the Jiaxing Olympic Sports Center. The competition is divided into five groups: men’s, women’s youth group, men’s middle-aged group, women’s middle-aged group and men’s senior group. A total of more than 500 people from 35 teams participated in the event. The top three in all groups of the event will be eligible to participate in the finals of the China Volleyball Volleyball Championship.

Yu Xuexing is a Jiaxing athlete who has participated in Jiaxing competitions for 5 consecutive times. He said that this competition has attracted many high-level teams from all over the country to participate. As a local athlete, it is a rare “training” opportunity.

As the highest-level national event in the country and one of the highest-level amateur sports for corporate employees so far, the China Air Volleyball Championship has been held in Jiaxing for the fifth consecutive year, helping the popularization and development of national air volleyball.

The relevant person in charge of the organizer said that the purpose of this event is to promote the spirit of employees, promote the construction of advanced corporate culture, present a sports event for the public, let everyone feel the unique charm of air volleyball, and create more leisure for the majority of employees. opportunity to exercise.