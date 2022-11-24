These days, graphics cards, especially NVIDIA graphics cards, have defined “consumption upgrades” well, and their prices have continued to rise. Not to mention the flagship RTX 4090, which is so popular, even the RTX 4080 has sold for 42,990 yuan, and even many high-end models have increased the price to about 50,000 yuan, which is close to the big brother 4090.

And this price makes many people feel that it is not worth it. Judging from the situation in various places, the RTX 4080 has accumulated a lot of inventory. It is the first model that has not been sold out immediately after it went on sale in two years. The RTX 4090 is even better than it. .

Youtuber Bitwitkyle also thinks that the price of $1199 for RTX 4080 is too expensive, crazy old Huang: What are you thinking?

He pointed out that at a price of $1,199, a whole computer with an RX 6900 XT can be assembled, which is even cheaper than the RTX 4080.

He listed such as AMD’s former flagship model RX 6900 XT, XFX’s Speedster SWFT 319 version, and the price is only $669.99.

Other components include theAMD Ryzen 5 5600X Processor $164.99AK400 ZERO DARK fan $39.99,ASRock B550M PG RIPTIDE Motherboard $89.99G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 8GB x 2 Memory $59.99, Silicon Power A60 1TB SSD $52.99, Aerocool Bolt Chassis $50.99, Thermaltake Smart RGB 700W Power Supply $45.72.

The whole set cost only $1174.64, which is $25 cheaper than a basic version of RTX 4080!

He also assembled another similar complete machine and replaced it with ASUS TUF RX 6800 XT graphics card, 32GB memory, and 1TB SSD, which only cost $1198exactly equal to an RTX 4080.

Of course, what I want to say here is that the performance of RX 6900 XT is far inferior to RTX 4080, but for ordinary players, there is no pressure to run through 3A masterpieces.