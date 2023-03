Taiwan’s Koei Tecmo announced that the Japanese-style horror adventure game “Zero~Eclipse Mask~” (Nintendo Switch/ PlayStation 5/ PlayStation 4/ Xbox X/S /Xbox One/Steam version) will be released on March 9, 2023 (Thursday) ) Official sale.

This is a high-definition remaster of “Zero ~Eclipse Mask~” released in 2008 to match the current game platform Version. In addition, there are improved operations, improved FPS and optimized interface, etc. Adjustments that can make the game run more smoothly. Please enjoy the beautifully revived world of Eclipse Mask.

In addition to new character costumes, this work also comes with “characters” and “ghosts” that can be freely configured , which allows players to take pictures with a specified pose in the “photo mode”. To celebrate the release, A month-long “Photography Contest” will be held from now on. Players can “Photograph Mode” to shoot game screens for submission, whether it is spooky or scary photos or funny and funny photos are welcome!