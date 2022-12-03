[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, December 02, 2022]The CCP’s extreme blockade of the epidemic caused public backlash, and anti-blockade demonstrations were launched in many places in China. At present, it has spread rapidly from mainland China to overseas. Chinese students and local people around the world have flocked Hold a rally in solidarity. Chen Weiming, an artist who experienced the June 4th Tiananmen Movement, said that it is not that Chinese young people do not have the desire to pursue freedom, but they are deliberately covered up by the CCP.

The white paper revolution broke out in China and quickly spread overseas. Chinese students studying abroad and local people all over the world held rallies in solidarity.

On the evening of November 28, nearly 200 people, including Chinese students, gathered in front of the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, and lit candles to commemorate the people of Urumqi who died in the fire due to the CCP’s extreme blockade.

Yang Qianyi, a Chinese immigrant from Northern California: “They (the CCP) are just one lie after another, so this time the Chinese people have stood up and spoken out for their little rights, so I think we, as anyone with a conscience, should They should stand up and support such behavior.”

Andrew, a Chinese student at Berkeley: “I feel that if we don’t stand up and make our voices heard, then we may be the next to suffer misfortune at any time. So I think I have to do something. I came here today and saw some Very, very same number of people are thinking the same thing.”

On the morning of the 29th, Harvard Chinese students held a rally to support the people in many parts of the mainland and protest the CCP’s epidemic prevention policy. They sang songs in Chinese and English and shouted in both languages ​​”We are not slaves, we are citizens!”

On the evening of the 29th, Chinese students studying abroad in New York once again gathered in front of the Chinese Communist Consulate. They mourned the compatriots killed in Urumqi and protested against the brutal policies of the Chinese Communist government.

Chen Chuangchuang, a doctor of law at St. John’s University in the United States: “I feel very strong. It is not easy for so many people and so many young people to come to this place. This is more than the last Li Wenliang incident. And the opposition is more thorough and obvious. When people’s interests are completely damaged and they find that only by ending the system can their own interests be protected, he will definitely take this step.”

A student studying in New York told the reporter that he could finally speak up for freedom like the student in the June 4 incident.

Mr. Zhou, an international student in New York: “During June 4th, when a person went to Tiananmen Square, a reporter asked him why he went, and he said it was his duty. This incident touched me very much, and it is still the same now. Everyone has stood up, why should I not come? I have a greater responsibility to come and make my own voice. Because I think that as a young Chinese, this is what I should do, and I should do it to ensure that we basically a way of human rights.”

“This is my duty” (It’s my duty!), a short sentence touched countless people, and today’s Chinese people once again uttered the same voice.

Chen Weiming, a Chinese artist living in the United States: “Everyone says that Chinese students are the Beat Generation. They all care about their own interests, such as going abroad. Not many people care about politics. Sometimes we see it as a superficial phenomenon. Once the time is right, they will If you can come out, you can express your demands. After the warrior from Sitongqiao came out, you can see that they came out in groups.”

A blank sheet of paper has become a symbol of Chinese protesters’ resistance to the regime. Chen Weiming, an artist who experienced the June 4th Tiananmen Movement, said that it is not that Chinese young people do not have the desire to pursue freedom, but they are deliberately covered up by the CCP.

Chen Weiming: “Because in the Chinese media, we can only hear those who support the Communist Party, and all other opposition voices are difficult to hear, or are silenced. But now because there are some leaders, like those For the warriors of Sitongqiao, I think the Chinese people will abandon their fear, so they yearn for freedom and dignity in their hearts. I think there is so much hope for the Chinese people.”

From universities in the United States, Canada to the United Kingdom, and from Asia, Europe, to Australia, Chinese students and local people from all over the world have held protests in support of the Chinese people.

Editing/Interview with Huang Yimei/Easy Ru post-production/Zhong Yuan

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/01/a103588361.html