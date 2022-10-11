[Epoch Times, October 12, 2022](NTD Global Direct October 11 full version) Shenzhen discovered the BF.7 variant for the first time; The Russian hacker attack caused a brief interruption of many airport websites in the United States; “Actor’s Dream” healed the audience and brought hope and sublimation.

The first discovery of BF.7 mutant strains in Shenzhen is miserable

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, and the epidemic prevention and control in various parts of the mainland will be more stringent. For the first time, the BF.7 variant was found in the infected population in Shenzhen, and the relevant personnel were temporarily controlled wherever they went. The authorities demanded the implementation of “three inspections and three nos” for all those who came to Shenzhen, and the people were miserable.

After the end of China‘s 11th holiday, a new round of epidemics appeared in Shenzhen. Officials said that for the first time, the BF.7 mutant strain was found in positive infected persons. This mutant strain is a subline of the BA.5 mutant strain of Omicron, which has the characteristics of fast transmission and strong infectivity.

Allegedly, there is a couple of male and female friends who traveled to Inner Mongolia and lived in Futian District, Shenzhen. They had been looking for rental houses in ten real estates in Bao’an District, and then the man was found to be the BF.7 strain. In order to prevent the spread of the epidemic, many communities under the jurisdiction of Bao’an District have issued temporary management and control notices.

A staff member from Yantian Community, Bao’an District, Shenzhen: “He was passing by or something, it was the confirmed patient, because the spread is very fast, and if a risk is found, it will be sealed and controlled according to its requirements.”

According to the official announcement, on October 10, 33 new positive cases were reported in Shenzhen, and the actual number of infections may be even more. The trajectory of activity involves Baoan, Longgang, Futian, Nanshan and other districts. A video shows that a large team of epidemic prevention personnel appeared in Beiditian Village, Futian District, and many people wore protective clothing and were taken away for isolation.

Netizens said that most of the people in Futian, Nanshan and Luohu in Shenzhen have done nucleic acid more than 270 times this year. There are also Shenzhen residents who complained that their lives and economy are affected by the control and control, and the pressure is particularly high.

Mr. Minjing of Shenzhen: “I’m going crazy, what’s not affected? It’s all affected. Doing nucleic acid every day, oops, it’s dead. If you don’t do it, you can’t go to work. The virus is not dead, people are dead, if you keep sealing it like this, people will have no income, you buy a house and take out a loan for this thing, and I have seen several jumping off the building.”

Many communities in Shenzhen have implemented temporary closures and controls. There are few people on the streets, and many shops have not opened their doors for business. The closures and controls have been cleared. Coupled with the fall in housing prices, housing loans may be cut off.

Mr. Minjing of Shenzhen: “The people who took over the high-level positions in 2017 and 2018 bought a house, a house of 70,000 to 80,000 square meters, and now, layoffs here and there, do you think (pressure) can not be much? Can’t it be big? Bank debt is hard and income is soft.”

Japan’s resumption of visa-free travel, tourists flock to Japan after two and a half years

Japan’s resumption of measures including independent travel and visa-free access for foreign tourists on Tuesday after a two-and-a-half-year lockdown due to the coronavirus sent long-awaited travelers flocking. In the context of the continued depreciation of the yen, the Japanese government expects related industries to benefit.

On Tuesday, Japan reopened independent travel, allowing foreign travelers to enter without a visa or a group tour. Tokyo’s Haneda Airport welcomes a large number of passengers.

Jenny Kay, foreign traveller: “We planned this trip, we wanted to travel, we wanted to come to Japan and have a wonderful journey that is about to begin, it’s a walking tour.”

Matthew Borthwick, foreign traveller: “We were very lucky to be on one of the first flights, after the visa rules changed. So I’m really excited.”

Foreign passenger Vicente Koester: “My flight was full, I didn’t expect this. I was shocked that there were no seats on my flight.”

Japan has now lifted restrictions on the number of people entering the country, and foreign travelers can be exempted from testing and isolation as long as they hold a certificate of three doses of the vaccine, or a negative report within three days before departure.

In the context of the continued depreciation of the yen, the Japanese government hopes that related industries can benefit.

Sawa Shin, manager of Sawanoya Hotel in Japan: “Starting from the 11th, foreign independent travelers can also enter. Therefore, I hope and expect that as before the epidemic, many foreigners will come to Japan.”

However, although Japan has loosened its rules on wearing masks a lot, people are still accustomed to wearing masks, and many people worry about culture shock, unlike most foreign countries that are completely open.

British hotel lodger Jenny Owen: “I’m worried about Japan in this regard and I hope people can come here and respect the current measures in Japan. Whether this is the right measure in our opinion or not, we have to respect it and Do as they say.”

Reporter Toshiko Shimizu: As Japan’s entry restrictions have been significantly relaxed, group and individual tourists are appearing in various tourist attractions. At the same time, in order to stimulate domestic tourism in Japan, the Japanese government will launch “national tourism support” and discount ticket prices for sports competitions and movies. The measures are expected to boost the popularity of travel plans such as fall foliage viewing and winter Hokkaido skiing, icebreakers and hot springs.

Pro-Russian hackers attack some U.S. airport websites briefly

The official websites of some U.S. airports were temporarily shut down by hackers on Monday. A pro-Russian hacking group claimed responsibility for the incident.

The website of LaGuardia Airport in New York was bombed and crashed for 15 minutes by launching a DDoS distributed denial-of-service attack at around 3 a.m., but fortunately it did not affect operations.

Websites at major airports such as Atlanta, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles suffered similar attacks and were briefly shut down.

According to reports, the pro-Russian hacker group Killnet has published a list of 14 websites that promote attacks on these US airport sites.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has notified airports of a possible attack by hackers.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic website does not show any disruptions to flights caused by cyberattacks.

Sergey Hickevich, manager of the threat intelligence group at global information security firm Check Point, said the “killnet” operation began around February when Russia invaded Ukraine. Originally targeting Ukraine only, it turned to the West, with the main targets being Eastern Europe, Japan and the United States, with more than 550 attacks by September.

Cybersecurity authorities in the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K. have issued a joint cybersecurity advisory warning that the Russian-Ukrainian war could expose organizations at home and abroad to an increasing number of malicious cyberattacks.

“Actor’s Dream” heals the audience and brings hope and sublimation

Last weekend, the feature-length art film “Actor’s Dream” produced by New Century Film and Television was screened in Brooklyn, New York for 2 days and 3 shows, and it received warm responses and praise from the audience. Please see the report.

The premiere of New Century Films’ new masterpiece “Actor’s Dream” in four locations in North America came to Brooklyn, New York, last weekend, the last stop, attracting elites from all walks of life in New York.

Robert Speranza, a candidate for the 26th District of Queens, said: “I really like it, it’s amazing. I was moved by the film.”

Dmitriy Kugel, candidate for the 47th District of New York: “A great work of art.”

Chen Chuangchuang, CEO of the National Committee of China Democracy Party: “It’s very exciting.”

Bai Jiemin, Chairman of the East United States of the China Alliance for Democracy and Human Rights: “It’s very shocking, this movie.”

Juan Pagan, candidate for Congressional District 7: “Very inspiring, very moving.”

Famous performance artist Shen Guanglan: “I haven’t seen such a shocking movie for a long time!”

“Actor’s Dream” is based on the background of mainland China‘s entertainment industry, depicting the protagonist Lin Meiyue’s bumpy artistic dream-seeking path. In despair, she realized the meaning of life through a book. The film conveys the values ​​of kindness, tolerance and perseverance, which moves the audience.

Zhang Jing, chairwoman of China‘s Women’s Rights: “The inspiration of this film is that when you encounter difficulties, you must not give up.”

Pagan: “This movie tells me that I can go forward with hope no matter what, my heart can be healed, that’s what life is like, fall down and get back up, no matter what. “

Michael Zumbluskas, a candidate for the 12th Congressional District of New York, said: “This film is acceptable to people from different cultural backgrounds, and it sends a message that people need to know.”

Kugel: “This film gives us hope and shows us the power of good and the love between people.”

Shen Guanglan: “‘Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance’ is very important.”

Chen Chuangchuang: “She came out through Falun Gong’s ‘Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance’ concept and healed this scar. This is one of the things that moved me very much in this film.”

Bai Jiemin: “After watching this movie, I feel that this book (“Zhuan Falun”) is very worth reading.”

Speranza: “When you have the virtues of tolerance and peace, you don’t get swayed by anger and hatred. So I believe this film can really turn negative emotions into positive ones.”

The film has so far won 12 international film festival awards and nominations. The audience also expressed their admiration for the creative team.

Kugel: “The production of this movie is really, really excellent, whether it’s the acting, the cinematography, or the script, it’s a five-star movie!”

Xiong Yan, former leader of the 1989 student movement and army chaplain: “Whether it is the idea or subject matter of the story, it is first-class.”

Liao Anyi, a candidate for the State House of Representatives in Flushing’s 40th District: “It is not easy for overseas Chinese groups to make such a film, and they have won many awards, and won so many awards internationally, which is also an honor for our Chinese. “

Speranza: “I think the film should be shown in more places.”

Kugel: “Great movie, I would recommend it to everyone.”

Pagan: “Please watch this film, you will be spiritually elevated, you will be moved, you will make yourself better, and you will want to share this film with more people.”

North Korea develops new missile experts: trying to sabotage US and South Korean defense systems

On Tuesday, Moon Geun-sik, a professor at Gyeonggi University in South Korea, analyzed that the new missiles developed by North Korea can be launched from different locations and platforms, making them more stealthy and attempting to threaten the missile detection systems of the United States and South Korea.

North Korea has recently tested missiles from various platforms such as trains and barges. According to Moon Geun-sik, a professor at the School of Political Science at Gyeonggi University in South Korea, North Korea has developed an underwater missile.

Moon Geun-sik, a professor at Gyeonggi University’s School of Political Science: “It’s not a submarine-launched missile because it’s not launched from a submarine. What I want to say is that North Korea has developed a new missile called ULBM, which is an ‘underwater-launched ballistic’. missile’.”

Wen Genzhi said that out of fear of the missile detection capabilities of the United States and South Korea, they developed a new type of launch pad, which is more threatening because they do not know where the missiles will fly in the future.

Zhang Yonggen, director and professor at the Center for Global Surveillance Research: “I believe (in intermediate-range ballistic missiles) they may have made some sort of improvement to the engine. Before, they used the twin-engine separated kind, but now they seem to have developed one of the An engine, such as a ‘turbo pump’.”

Moon Geun-sik believes that North Korea has launched missiles with simulated nuclear warheads in the past two weeks to demonstrate their ability to miniaturize nuclear weapons and use them to strike.

Wen Genzhi: “They show all kinds of missiles to send a signal – ‘We can load a nuclear warhead and launch it, don’t mess with us.'”

Moon Geun-sik said that Pyongyang’s aim was to sabotage the missile detection systems of the United States and South Korea.

Representatives from key US military, intelligence and other committees visit Taiwan

The U.S. House of Representatives “military”, “intelligence” and other key committees led a delegation to visit Taiwan on the 11th, and is expected to jointly meet with President Tsai Ing-wen on the 12th to exchange in-depth views on Taiwan-US relations, regional security and economic and trade issues.

From the 11th to the 13th, two delegations of US congressmen visited Taiwan respectively, and they came from key committees such as “military” and “intelligence”. Including Brad Wenstrup, the top Republican of the “Defense Intelligence and Warrior Support Group” of the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, as well as Representative Seth Moulton, the top Republican member of the House Armed Services Committee’s combat readiness group, Michael Waltz, Rep. Kai Kahele. The members of the delegation, including congressmen from the Democratic and Republican parties in the United States, and Director of the North American Department of Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Xu Youdian, on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, greeted the two delegations at Taoyuan International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Transferred from NTDTV[Global Direct Hit]October 11 full version

Responsible editor: Xia Song#