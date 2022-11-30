[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 30, 2022]NTDTV recommends popular news and video programs for readers every day.

[China Protest Movement Update 11.30]The CCP investigates the participants of the “White Paper Movement”

The tide of global withdrawal from the CCP has increased by 5 million Chinese in three months

[Latest]2022 Qatar World Cup: schedule, results and group stage points

Former CCP Leader Jiang Zemin Dies in the Persecution of Falun Gong

On November 30, Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, died in Shanghai at the age of 96. Jiang Zemin is also the culprit in persecuting Falun Gong.

After Effects of “Blank Paper Revolution” Chinese Compose Songs and Rally to Support

On the evening of the 28th, nearly a thousand Chinese students came to Columbia University to support the “white paper revolution.” Overseas media people also composed songs to encourage young Chinese people to wait until the day when the dawn comes.

Protests broke out in Guangzhou, anti-riot police fired tear gas, citizens threw wine bottles in response (Video)

Late at night on November 29, a group protest broke out in Houjiao Village, Haizhu District, Guangzhou. The authorities dispatched a large number of riot police and fired tear gas at the protesters. Residents responded by throwing wine bottles, and many people were arrested that night.

Analysis: ‘Blank paper revolution’ across China, Xi Jinping’s crisis unprecedented

Recently, large-scale anti-blockade protests have erupted across China. This popular protest has rarely escalated into political appeals, shouting slogans such as “the Communist Party stepped down, opposed to dictatorship, and demanded freedom.” Some analysts believe that this “blank paper revolution” has made Xi Jinping’s crisis unprecedented and his predicament intensified.

Who instigated me?The modern poem “Incitement” is popular on the Internet

Recently, the “white paper movement” protesting the CCP’s policy of blocking and controlling has spread all over China. On the one hand, the CCP officials have blocked relevant news and strictly controlled various tools to circumvent the wall. On the other hand, the CCP’s official media and some people with pro-official backgrounds released conspiracy theories instigated by “foreign forces” behind the scenes, which aroused ridicule in public opinion.

A new round of suppression storm is about to be deployed by the Political and Legal Committee to attack “hostile forces”

After three full days of silence, the CCP’s official media finally began to respond to this so-called “blank paper revolution”. Both pens and knives went into battle, defining the resistance as “infiltration of hostile forces” and demanding resolute strikes. Experts point out that a new version of the June 4th crackdown has begun.

The CCP’s Second Announcement of Loosing the Anti-epidemic Comments Overturned: Another Bunch of Rhetoric

The CCP issued the “Twenty Measures for Optimizing Epidemic Prevention”, but the blockade continued to escalate. After the “White Paper Movement” broke out, the authorities once again announced “relaxation” measures. Netizens criticized angrily: As long as the “clearing” remains unchanged, these are “unrealistic clichés”.

June 4th massacre cannot be repeated

On November 29, 47 overseas pro-democracy activists who participated in the June 4th protest issued a warning letter to the CCP army, emphasizing that the Yangtze River and the Yellow River will not flow backwards, and the tragedy of the “June 4th” massacre of the city cannot be repeated.

Within 100 meters of Urumqi Road in Shanghai, 12 police cars came out in large numbers.

Major cities including Beijing and Shanghai were heavily policed ​​today after “white paper movement” rallies broke out across China demanding an end to the COVID-19 lockdown and more political freedom. On the 27th, 12 police cars appeared within just 100 meters of Urumqi Road in Shanghai, where the crowd gathered

The White Paper Movement Awakens People Little Pink Apologizes for Attacking Hong Kong Protesters

The “white paper movement” against the CCP’s “clearing” tyranny broke out in mainland China, and many awakened little pinks posted posts apologizing for the protesters who attacked Hong Kong’s “anti-extradition” movement.

Shanghai Disneyland closed for the third time this year, sparking hot debate: “Let’s go now”

A few days ago, Shanghai Disney Resort once again announced its temporary closure. This is the third time that Shanghai Disneyland has been closed this year, sparking heated discussions among netizens.

The CCP’s Police Can’t Stop the People from Awakening and Resisting

The “white paper revolution” spontaneously carried out by college students and people in more than ten provinces and cities in China to fight for freedom is still burning among the people. However, the police have already arrested people indiscriminately in Shanghai. How the situation will develop in the future is closely watched by the international community .

Many colleges and universities ask students to leave school and return to their hometowns after the late-night explosion in Guangzhou

As the “blank paper revolution” spread across the country, on the evening of November 29, Guangzhou officials announced the upgrade of management and control. Many colleges and universities asked students to leave school and return to their hometowns immediately, triggering a wave of fleeing.

Tensions in Shanghai’s lockdown require supplies to be stockpiled for at least 60 days

After a large-scale anti-blockade wave occurred in Shanghai, Shanghai issued a number of measures to tighten the epidemic prevention and control. On November 29, the Shanghai authorities issued a notice stating that all units were required to stockpile anti-epidemic materials for no less than 60 days, arousing speculation from the outside world.

Twitter: Stop Covid-19 Content Censorship Policy

Twitter announced this month that it will no longer enforce its self-censorship policy on “misleading information” about the CCP pneumonia (New Coronary Pneumonia, Wuhan Virus, Covid-19).

After being suppressed by the authorities, it was rumored that Ma Yun lived in Tokyo for nearly half a year

The whereabouts of Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, has been closely watched after the Chinese government cracked down on China‘s technology industry. Sources with direct knowledge of Ma’s whereabouts told the Financial Times that Ma and his family had lived in Tokyo for nearly six months, including stops at hot springs and ski resorts outside Tokyo, and made frequent trips to the United States and Israel.

The end of the UK-China golden age, CGN was kicked out of the nuclear power program

The day after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the end of the Sino-British Golden Age, the British government announced on the 29th that it will invest in the construction of the nuclear power plant Sizewell C, holding 50% of the shares, excluding CGNPC.

Douyin’s new game raises hackers to steal credit cards and virtual currency wallets

The latest report shows that the popular game launched by Tiktok has been targeted by many hackers. They used people’s curiosity to throw bait, and tens of thousands of Douyin users took the bait, allowing hackers to take their credit cards, passwords, virtual currency wallets and other personal most private and important information and property in one fell swoop. .

The wave of closures hits nearly 500,000 catering companies in China this year “killed”

Recently, a new wave of store closures has hit China‘s catering industry. Tea, coffee, hot pot, fast food, and taverns have not been spared. At least about 500,000 catering companies have been cancelled. Caterers lamented that “everything that can be overdrawn is overdrawn”, and the current primary goal is to try not to go bankrupt until next year.

Ying summons Chinese ambassador to protest police beating of BBC reporter

In response to the violent beating of a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reporter by the police in Shanghai, the UK summoned the Chinese ambassador on Tuesday (November 29).

Beijing’s lockdown accused of violating the law and multiple neighborhoods unblocked

A few days ago, residents of several communities in Beijing appealed to the neighborhood committees and the police by citing legal provisions, and successfully lifted the quarantine. Residents in some communities even removed the iron sheet and unsealed it by themselves.

Twitter downloads surge in China after wave of protests

Downloads of US social media giant Twitter have surged in China after massive protests erupted in China over the weekend, despite the Communist Party’s strict ban on Chinese use of foreign social media.

Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Britain, the United States and Canada rally in support of Chinese protesters

Recently, rare protests broke out in many places in China. Cities and universities in Asia, Europe and North America responded one after another, holding rallies in city squares, subway stations and in front of the Chinese embassy in solidarity with anti-government protesters in China.

