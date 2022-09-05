September 5, 2022 at 3:16 am Last update: 1 hour ago

At least 10 people have been killed and 15 others injured in a stabbing incident in the central Canadian province of Saskatchewan, Canadian police said.

Police found the victims at 13 different locations, including the James-Smith-Kerry tribe and the nearby village of Weldon.

The two suspects, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson and 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, are on the run and are believed to be armed and possessed Danger.

Residents have been told to shelter in place, and authorities are continuing a massive manhunt across the province.

Saskatchewan’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) tweeted: “Don’t leave a safe place. Be careful when letting other people into your property.”

Authorities have set up checkpoints and police are checking the identities of travelers and urging drivers not to pick up hitchhikers.

A state of emergency has been declared by the James-Smith-Kerry Tribe, an Aboriginal community of about 2,000 residents northeast of Weldon Village. About 200 people live in Weldon. See also Gb, the scandal of prohibited photos: the Minister of Health resigns

All mobile phones in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta, an area nearly half the size of Europe, are receiving danger-person alerts.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attack “horrific and heartbreaking.”

“I’m thinking about the bereaved and the wounded,” he said in a statement.Twitterwrote on.

“As Canadians, our condolences go out with all those affected by this tragic incident of violence, as well as with the people of Saskatchewan,” Trudeau said in a statement Sunday night. “We also hope that those injured will be fully And recover quickly.”

He also urged people to obey law enforcement agencies and stay safe, and reiterated the federal government’s offer of support.

At a news conference on Sunday night, Canadian police said more wounded people may be heading to the hospital on their own and urged them to contact authorities.

Saskatchewan RCMP Commander Rhonda Blackmore said some individuals may have been targeted by the two suspects, while others are believed to have been “randomly attacked.”

She explained that the first emergency call was made at 05:40 local time (11:40 GMT) on Sunday from Regia, the capital of Saskatchewan, Canada, about 280 kilometers south of Weldon. Regina. See also Extension of the first phase of the World Conference of Bishops process-Vatican News

Authorities then received more calls for help in what became a “rapidly evolving incident”. The suspect was last seen by the public in Regina at lunchtime on Sunday.

“The suspect may be in a black Nissan Rogue,” Blackmore said, and warned people not to approach them if they saw them.

“They are believed to be armed and dangerous … if you see the suspect or their vehicle, don’t approach them, leave the area immediately and call 911,” she said.

Blackmore said the suspect was “unaccounted for” and “that’s why we need everyone across the province to be on their toes.”