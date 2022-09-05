Home World 10 dead, 15 injured in Canada stabbing incident – BBC News
10 dead, 15 injured in Canada stabbing incident – BBC News

image source,Reuters

The Canadian Police Forensics Team is investigating the crime scene.

At least 10 people have been killed and 15 others injured in a stabbing incident in the central Canadian province of Saskatchewan, Canadian police said.

Police found the victims at 13 different locations, including the James-Smith-Kerry tribe and the nearby village of Weldon.

The two suspects, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson and 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, are on the run and are believed to be armed and possessed Danger.

Residents have been told to shelter in place, and authorities are continuing a massive manhunt across the province.

