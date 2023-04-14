Home World The angel of the sub-Saharan children in Tunis: “Those children of my kindergarten ended up at the bottom of the Mediterranean”
World

by admin
TUNIS – He insists, he wants to remember the names of those three children who disappeared at sea. “Ketura was one year old and Lumière two. The other was a boy, Grayson, already big, five years old. They had started attending my kindergarten when they were just two months old”. Geneviève, thirty years old, della Ivory Coast, he simply remembers them like this, “good children”. “My heart melts when I think of them at the bottom of the Mediterranean”.

