Xiaoxiang Morning News Changsha News On September 4, the 2022 Hunan (International) General Aviation Industry Expo came to a successful conclusion. 326 general aviation-related enterprises from 14 countries and regions gathered in Hunan. After 4 days of exhibitions, exchanges and negotiation, and visits, a total of 42 industrial projects were signed, with a contract value of 41.76 billion yuan, and on-site order transactions of 306 million yuan. The contract amount is 4 billion yuan.

In the W2 exhibition hall of Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center, the 1,500-square-meter Hunan low-altitude airspace management reform achievements exhibition area shows Hunan’s “remarkable achievements”: in the past two years, the province’s low-altitude reform pilots have achieved a series of breakthrough results, basically building the whole area The technical and institutional guarantee system for collaborative operation and management of low-altitude airspace has created ten first “Hunan samples”. Fourteen cities and prefectures including Changsha, Changde, Yueyang, Chenzhou and Shaoyang showed their transcripts one after another. In 2021, the added value of the province’s small and medium-sized aircraft engine and general aircraft manufacturing industries will increase by 20% and 208% respectively; the total flight hours of general aviation in the whole year will be about 25,000 hours and 8,600 sorties, an increase of 63.5% and 76.1% respectively.

During the Expo, a total of 82 investment promotion projects were released, with a total investment of 121.319 billion yuan. A total of more than 40 forums were held, more than 20 academicians, more than 100 experts and scholars gave speeches, and the total number of professionals participating in the conference exceeded 12,530 person-times. 12 Fortune 500 companies including Aerospace Science and Technology, Aerospace Science and Industry, Aviation Industry, CLP, State Grid Corporation of China, Bell, Texron Aviation, Airbus, and Pratt & Whitney, and 20 leading companies including Huawei, Xiaopeng, and Shanhe Technology. 300 upstream and downstream enterprises of the whole industry chain of general aviation jointly built a static exhibition area of ​​80,000 square meters, and released more than 1,000 new technologies and new products.

A total of 312 exhibitors participated in the online exhibition held during the same period, 1,714 products were displayed online, 20 online one-to-one video matchmaking sessions were held, and 420,000 audiences for online live broadcast related promotion.

The expo also created a general aviation culture communication platform. The main stadium has specially set up an aviation science experience hall, which is equipped with multiple application scenarios such as medical rescue, aviation operations, low-altitude tourism, aviation logistics, aviation sports, and experience flying, as well as projects such as hot air balloons, gliders, and parachuting. Interesting and immersive experience games such as VR paraglider simulator, helicopter flight simulation experience, and drone football attracted a large number of audiences to check in and broadcast live.

During the same period of the expo, dynamic flight performances, youth aerospace model competitions, general aviation cartoon competitions, general aviation photography competitions and other activities with high public participation were also held. Among them, the dynamic flight performance was held at Zhuzhou Lusong Airport, attracting more than 20,000 people to watch, and more than 1 million online audiences, which greatly enhanced the influence of general aviation.

Nearly 30,000 young people participated in the comic contest, and more than 10,000 related works were collected. More than 1,000 model aircraft enthusiasts participated in the model aircraft competition on the spot, and more than 400 contestants won awards.

Reporter Li Tang

source Xiaoxiang Morning News