10 years since the murder of Nikola Bojović Info

It has been 10 years since Luka Bojović’s own brother, Nikola, was killed.

Source: Kurir/Zorana Jevtić

Born brother of Luka Bojović, was killed 10 years ago in the center of Belgrade, not far from the apartment where he lived, and on the anniversary of his death, his sister Marija Bojović, as well as Nikola’s friends who gave him an obituary, announced. Marija published a picture on social networks, which she most likely painted herself, in which she is kissing her brother’s coffin. The announcement states the date of Nikola’s death and the date 10 years later, while Zdravko Čolić’s song “Pjesmo moja” plays in the background.

Source: Printscreen Instagram

In addition to Marija, on the tenth anniversary of Nikola’s death, also was published obituary given by his friends.“You are gone for a long time, but you are often here. We protect you from being forgotten”, wrote Nicole’s friends. Nikola, let us remind you, was riddled with 10 shots on the fateful day, three of which hit him in the head while he was going to the bakery, in the middle of the street and in full view of passers-by in the center of Belgrade.

Izvor: printscreen

His murder marked the beginning of a war of extermination between criminals in the Balkans. One of the members of the group responsible for Nikola’s murder said at the trial: “Real chaos arose after the murder of Luka Bojović’s own brother”.

For the murder of Bojović, Miloš Delibašić was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and the other members of the group were sentenced to 17 to 35 years in prison. Nikola Bojović was not from the criminal milieu and was not associated with criminal acts, so it is believed that he was killed because of his brother Luka, who was imprisoned in Spain at the time.

“In the verdict against the group that liquidated Nikola Bojović, it is stated that he was killed out of reckless revenge, and that his murder was ordered by Slobodan Saranović from Montenegro, who himself was liquidated in Budva while this trial was going on.”reminds the source and notes that Slobodan Saranović blamed Luka Bojović first for the disappearance of his godson, and then for the murder of his brother Branislav in Belgrade in 2009.

Luka Bojović, Nikola’s brother, who is considered one of the most important figures in the Serbian and regional underground, has been a free man since November, when he was released from prison in Spain. He returned to Belgrade on a commercial flight from Madrid five months ago, but it is not known whether he stayed in Serbia or traveled abroad with his family.

(WORLD)