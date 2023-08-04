18-year-old Palestinian killed during a blitz by the Israeli military in a village in the West Bank. NPC: “Execution in the field”

A young man Palestinian 18 years old it was killed under the fire ofIsraeli army in the refugee camp Nur Shamsa Tulkarem (West Bank). The news was released by the Palestinian news agency Maan specifying that the victim’s name was Majmud Abu Saan. According to the reconstruction of the Israeli military radioat the entrance of an Israel Defense Forces unit (IDF) have begun to wear out violent riots and the soldiers were fired upon and bombs were thrown. In response to this attack, the 18-year-old Palestinian would have died, says the radio. The Palestinian National Authority (Anp) reported through his own foreign Minister that Abu Saan was “executed” as part of the daily and brutal “execution in the field of assassinations committed against Palestinians and approved by Israeli politicians”. The Palestinian News Agency He diedciting medical sources, said the cause of death was a “brain laceration complete” and some testimony they reported that the victim was hit by a bullet a distance close up while it was already wound a terra.

Next article

Freedom for Boris Kagarlitsky, Russian leftist intellectual. Because I signed the appeal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

