The anti-inflation quarter starts on October 1st – News

The anti-inflation quarter on the shopping cart will start from October 1st. This is what is foreseen in the memorandum of understanding signed by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso and by the representatives of the associations of modern distribution and traditional commerce, according to what is learned from a note. The protocol aims to accelerate the process of inflation reduction already underway in recent months and which continued in July as well. The processing industry does not participate in the agreement. By 10 September – the text explains – the modalities of the “anti-inflation quarter”, which will last from 1 October, will be defined with the associations that have signed the agreement, which also concerns non-food primary goods such as baby products to 31 December and which will provide for controlled prices on a selection of items included in the “shopping cart”, through various methods, such as the application of fixed prices, promotional activities on the identified products, or through initiatives on the range of branded products such as carts at a discounted or single price. The agreement was signed by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, and by representatives of Federdistribuzione, the National Association of Consumer Cooperatives COOP, the National Association of Retailer Cooperatives, Confcommercio – Enterprises for Italy, the Italian Federation of Retailers Food sector – Fiesa Confesercenti, Federfarma – National unitary federation of Italian pharmacy owners, ASSO.FARM. Federation of Pharmaceutical Companies and Services, Onlus Pharmacists and Disability Federation, National Movement of Free Pharmacists (MNLF) – Unitary Confederation of Free Italian Parapharmacies (CULPI), National Federation of Italian Parapharmacies, National Union of Pharmacists Only Parapharmacy Owners (UNaFTISP).

“With the regulated basket we are convinced that we can give a definitive blow to inflation by bringing it back to natural levels“. This was stated by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, commenting on the memorandum of understanding on the cost-saving quarter. “According to OECD data – adds Urso – inflation in Italy in the last month has dropped from 7, 6% to 6.4%, with a drop of 1.2 percentage points, higher than that recorded in the OECD area where the consumer price index decreased by an average of 0.8%. A consolidated trend thanks to the effect of the constant price monitoring carried out by Mimit”.

Urso mentions in particular the new powers conferred on Mimit by the January transparency decree, and also the commitment of the distribution and trade chain, “which in recent months has played an important role in containing prices and protecting purchasing power of families”. “A central contribution to this process – concludes Urso – is also played by consumer associations, with whom we share a virtuous path in facing this challenge”.

As part of the anti-inflation strategy, the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy will set up a permanent table, in which the other competent ministries may be involved, to address specific issues in the modern distribution sector and traditional commerce. “The first meeting – minister Adolfo Urso announced in a note – will take place within the month of September”. The commitment signed within the framework of the memorandum of understanding on the anti-inflation quarter signed with the associations of modern distribution and traditional trade also provides for specific policies to support the sector.

