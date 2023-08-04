Nationals, Mancini coordinator. Bollini new deputy, Barzagli on staff. U21 in Nunziata

At the end of the Federal Council, the FIGC formalized the news in the national team: Roberto Mancini will also be the manager of the Club Italia project, where he will coordinate the entire blue sector up to the U20. His new deputy is Alberto Bollini (European champion with the U19), Andrea Barzagli joins the staff who will take care of the defensive phase. The new coach of the U21 is Carmine Nunziata, while Attilio Lombardo will lead the U20

Roberto Mancini will coordinate the entire blue sector from the senior national team to the Under 21 and 20. This was announced by the FIGC at the end of the meeting of the Federal Council, defining – on the basis of a technical proposal from the Italy coach – the new structure of the men’s national teams. Mancini becomes the manager of the new Club Italia project: will directly deal with the selection and technical activity of the A, Under 21 and 20 national teams.

Nunziata CT of the U21, Lombardo of the U20

Carmine Nunziata is the new coach of the Under 21 national team. The FIGC made it official at the end of the Federal Council: the coach, former assistant to Devis Mangia and Luigi Di Biagio in past years, he led the Under 20 vice world champion on whose bench Attilio Lombardo will now sitwith Francesco Antonioli goalkeeper coach. Bernard Corradi promoted from U17 to U19. He goes up to the senior national team, like deputy of Roberto Mancini, Alberto Bollini who guided the U19 to the recent European title. Join Mancini’s staff the former world champion Andrea Barzagliwho will take care of the defensive phase in particular.

Gravina: “New phase of Club Italia”

“Let’s bring one to life new phase of Club Italia, it is an evolution and not a revolution because we start again with new ideas, but also from some fixed points of our technical project. Club Italia is a successful reality, the numbers from 2018 to today say it, but to remain at the top and even improve it is necessary to change – said the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, commenting on the technical rearrangement of the national teams -. We did it with a coherent project, which reaffirms the opportunity, even before the need, to work as a supply chain, whose only purpose is to make talent mature”.

