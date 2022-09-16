Zhao Yide said that the holding of this roundtable meeting is in response to the practical actions of the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states. With the theme of “Poverty Reduction and Agricultural Technology Exchange and Cooperation”, the conference conforms to the expectations of the international community and meets the development needs of each member state. Shaanxi is a province with profound farming culture, a large proportion of rural population, and huge potential for modern agricultural development. At present, based on the development of rural industries, it is continuing to consolidate the achievements of poverty alleviation and comprehensively promote rural revitalization. We are willing to take this meeting as an opportunity to deepen practical cooperation with all parties in the SCO in the fields of agricultural policy, talents, economy and trade, production capacity, etc., so as to better promote agricultural technology exchanges, modern agricultural construction and regional prosperity and development, so as to improve modern agriculture in an all-round way. We will make greater contributions to the development of quality and efficiency and the well-being of the people of all countries.

Sohail Khan said in his video speech that the SCO Roundtable on Modern Agricultural Development has been held for four times, and it has become an effective way and platform for SCO member states to carry out cooperation in the field of agriculture and exchange experiences and practices. Against the background of the current severe global food security situation, it is hoped that the participants of this roundtable will make greater contributions to strengthening exchanges and cooperation in the field of modern agriculture in the SCO countries, and promote the sustainable and stable economic and social development of the member countries.

At the round table, a promotional video for poverty reduction and agricultural technology exchange and cooperation in the SCO agricultural bases was broadcast. Guests from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Iran, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey, Sri Lanka and other countries have successively focused on the conference “Poverty Reduction and Agricultural Technology Exchange and Cooperation” The theme made a speech, which provided a useful reference for all parties to explore the path of poverty reduction and modern agricultural development in line with national conditions.

Before the meeting, Zhao Yide visited the exhibition areas organized by various urban and provincial Party Committee Taiwan Offices, Provincial Water Resources Department, Provincial Agriculture and Rural Affairs Department, Provincial Financial Supervision Bureau, Provincial Forestry Bureau, Provincial Women’s Federation and other departments to learn more about characteristic agricultural development and agricultural technology innovation. , production and sales of agricultural products, etc. He emphasized that it is necessary to deeply implement the rural revitalization strategy, adhere to the priority development of agriculture and rural areas, implement the promotion of characteristic industries in poverty alleviation areas, continue to promote the deep integration of agriculture, science and technology, finance, etc., vigorously develop characteristic economy, agricultural economy and collective economy, and strive to create ” “One county, one industry”, “one town, one special”, “one village, one product”, and strive to achieve high-quality and efficient agriculture, livable and suitable for rural villages, and farmers are prosperous and prosperous.

Fang Weifeng, secretary-general of the provincial government, and responsible comrades from relevant provincial departments participated in the event.(Reporter: Mu Jialiang)