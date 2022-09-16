Home Health Morgan and health problems. The announcement that shocked the fans, had to cancel everything
Morgan and health problems. The announcement that shocked the fans, had to cancel everything

Morgan had to cancel some scheduled tour appointments due to his health condition which is currently not the best. The official announcement to fans has everyone worried.

We never stop talking about Morgan, one of the latest controversies related to the singer was the one that saw him intervene in Giorgia Meloni’s electoral program, when he advised the President of the Brothers of Italy to pay attention to how he used words.

Giorgia Meloni retorted, however, specifying that the singer-songwriter would communicate with her via text message, advising her to pay attention to the language in the program, but it seems from what reported by the policy that her statements have been inflated, suggesting that to write the program of Fratelli d ‘ He was Italy. Morgan then specified that he has a different political thought and that he has no intention of voting Giorgia Meloni in the elections on 25 September next.

A delicate parenthesis that certainly lowered the approval rating of the singer-songwriter who, however, recently returned to music and dedicated himself to planning the stages of his next tour. Unfortunately, however, health got in the way and would have forced him to cancel some dates already. With a post on social media, in fact, Morgan declared that he had health problems to solve and that therefore some tour dates must be postponed. This news shocked and worried fans a lot.

Morgan and his health problems worry everyone

Morgan’s words in this regard are those that we report below and leave no doubt: “These days I feel very bad I had to cancel the concerts unfortunately, I’m sorry for those who had already bought the tickets, I think my agency has managed to postpone them and not cancel them. I have great pangs of pain, I have always struggled with my left kidney, it is not a surprise sooner or later I knew it would come back “.

His kidney problems are therefore nothing new to him who, as he wrote, has always suffered from them: “I try to distract myself with music that has a saving power, knowing the story of Franz Liszt who has always come out of any physically difficult moment thanks to immersion in music. See you as soon as I recover, if I recover ”.

Morgan’s fans huddled around him, supporting him and, albeit in words, trying to be close to him by expressing great affection. Morgan was flooded with messages wishing him a speedy recovery. A beautiful demonstration of esteem, support and a lot of love for the songwriter.

See also  Joined forces? Dying Light developer recruits former CDPR members to develop new AAA open world fantasy game | Game Corner | Digital

We therefore hope that Morgan can recover and devote himself to his music and to the public who in these months of regained normality just want to resume attending concerts.

