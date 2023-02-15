Right in these moments Oppo has formalized the launch of its new Find N2 Flip folding smartphone in Europe. Yes, exactly, Flip just like the Samsung alternative, of which this product is preparing to be one of the major competitors. We are therefore talking about a smartphone with a flexible display and a clamshell form factor, certainly excellent for reducing the size and bulk when slipping it into a pocket or handbag. According to Oppo herself, the company has been working on this project for years now but thought it was correct bring a product to the market only when it was really ready and mature. Will she succeed? Are we really dealing with a finished leaflet? I’ve only been trying it for a few hours and therefore I can’t give you a definitive judgment yet, but in these lines I’ll try to tell you a little about my first sensations.

BEAUTIFUL AND WELL DONE





If there is one thing that can be said for sure about this Oppo Find N2 Flip from the moment you take it out of its sales package, this is certainly that it is a smartphone built very well and which, all in all, also differs enough from the competition. It’s not easy, considering the form-factor there aren’t many aspects that can be modified or customized, but Oppo has succeeded with a couple of certainly interesting gimmicks. First of all the Gorilla Glass that protects the exterior of the smartphone, which has been defined as edge-to-edge, offers a small curvature at the ends which makes it sloping over the edge, essentially wrapping around the edges. This means that when viewed from the front, the phone appears to be completely covered in glass, seamlessly. The frames, in metal material, are only noticeable by rotating the smartphone.

If I had to find a flaw, I could tell you that I would have liked a matte or satin color, it would have made it more sober and certainly more elegant. This Moonlit Purple is still appreciable but, in my opinion, it stands out a bit too much. For the rest let’s talk about a product that is certainly well built, with a hinge that is very resistant when closed and instead becomes decidedly soft once opened. So much so that, at first glance, it seems almost impossible that it can remain open to intermediate inclinations. In reality, the mechanism allows you to keep the screen in position on infinite angles between 45 and 110 degrees of opening.

Oppo has worked hard on this new version of the hinge, which is guaranteed for over 400,000 cycles of opening and closing. In addition to being thinner than those made in the past, it is equipped with a mechanism that substantially supports the display in correspondence with the fold to ensure that this is minimized.

DISPLAYS AND CAMERAS





That’s right already, the fold on the display of this Find N2 Flip is seen much less than in other solutions. Now, I still can’t tell you that it is imperceptible both to the eye and to the touch but, compared to the past, the difference in height is certainly lower and with the panel on it is very difficult, almost impossible, to identify. See also Chad, Macron at Déby's funeral: "We will not allow threats to stability". The rebels: bombed with the help of Paris However, it is not only about the hinge but also about the anti-reflection treatment with which the panel is equipped. I was really positively impressed by its effectiveness, and it’s no small detail because, in fact, it solves another of the most obvious problems of solutions with a flexible display. In fact, due to the material used for the panel coating, it often happens that foldable smartphones suffer from the presence of many reflections on the display; which instead does not happen with this Oppo Flip. For the rest we are talking about a display 6.8-inch diagonal AMOLED LTPO, 120Hz refresh rate, with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a resolution of 2520×1080. As with all clamshell leaflets, the appearance is very elongated, recommended for watching cinematic content but also for navigating, getting more information on the screen and decreasing scrolls. At first glance it would seem a very bright panel, and in fact Oppo declares 1600 nits peak. Obviously these are all data that we will have to verify during the review phase, but for the moment I am certainly satisfied.

The most interesting element always talking about displays is though definitely the outer panel which is definitely wider than the alternatives and it seems to be of good quality too. The diagonal measures 3.2 inches and is clearly visible in all situations. Can be customized with a set of widgets, for now there are 5 but they will increase, and it also allows you to interact with notifications, albeit in a limited way. We will certainly try it better because it could be the decisive element to tip the balance. Staying in the multimedia field the audio is stereo and also seems to be of a decidedly good standard; both in terms of volume and quality. Obviously always taking into account the form factor and the dimensions of the product. Alongside this secondary display we then have the cameras which, due to the limited space available, are always a bit sacrificed in terms of specifications and quality. According to Oppo, the partnership with Hasselblad and the presence of the Marisilicon X NPU should still guarantee excellent results, but even here we will analyze this aspect better in the complete review, so we ask you to be patient for another week.

Meanwhile I can tell you that the main module offers a 50 megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with lens with f/1.8 focal aperture, while the second camera is the one with the lens ultra-wide and includes an 8 megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 16mm equivalent focal length. Internally, however, we have a camera with a 32 megapixel sensor which, given the possibility of taking selfies easily with the external cameras, will be used mainly for video calls and the like. See also "Collision between British military ship and Russian submarine": the scoop of the British media risks sparking a diplomatic case

HARDWARE AND BATTERY





Well, but what is hidden under the body of this Find N2 Flip? The SoC used to drive this smartphone is a Mediatek Dimensity 900+, made with the 4 nm TSMC production process and equipped with a GPU Mali G710-MC10. Yes, I see you turning your nose up because it’s not a Snapdragon 8 Gen2, but you can rest assured. At least for what I have been able to see in these hours everything runs wonderfully and the smartphone, despite its thickness of only 7.45 mm, does not heat up and does not show consequent uncertainties. This SoC is then accompanied by 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, expandable up to 12 GB, and a 256 GB storage memory on UFS 3.1 modules. In addition to this we are certainly dealing with a complete device also in terms of connectivity: there is WiFi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.3 and 5G is not missing.

OPPO FIND N2 FLIP DATA SHEET display: esterno: AMOLED 3,26″ 720×382, 30/60Hz, 250ppi, 800nit, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 interno: AMOLED LTPO 6,8″ FHD+, 1-120Hz, 403ppi, 1.200nit, vetro UTG

processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000+

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ memory: 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM 256GB interna UFS 3.1

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, NFC, GPS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, NFC, GPS fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral cameras: frontal: 32MP, f/2.4, FOV 90°, AF posteriori: 50MP main, f/1.8, FOV 86°, AF 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 112°

drums: 4.300mAh with 44W SUPERVOOC recharge

4.300mAh with 44W SUPERVOOC recharge size: aperto: 166,2 x 75,2 x 7,45 mm closed: 85.5×75.2×16.02mm

weight: 191g

At the software level Find N2 Flip is distributed with Android 13 operating system customized with Color OS 13, Oppo’s proprietary interface that we already know very well and which has made great strides forward over time. Among other things I really liked, for example, the interface of the camera app. Complete, well structured, intuitive and also graphically clean, in short, what it takes to please everyone.

Always hidden inside the body we find a battery with a capacity of 4.300 mAh which, always considering the size and thickness of the product, are certainly not few. I can’t tell you yet how it goes in terms of duration and autonomy but we already know that there is fast charging. The technology is there Super VOOC by Oppo and here it is supported up to a maximum input power of 44W.

PRICES





Well, here we are at the moment to sum up for a moment. As I have already told you at the moment these are only first impressions which we will then go into further in the complete review which will arrive in the middle of next week. However, what I can tell you right away is that OPPO Find N2 Flip will be available in our country in the next few days in the colors Astral Black and Moonlit Purple at the recommended retail price of 1,199.99 Euros. Obviously the launch will be accompanied by a series of promos which I am going to detail below. See also Macron criticizes Biden on the anti-inflation law: "The US and Europe are not on par with subsidies" Advantages and promotions on OPPO Store On the occasion of the launch of the new Find N2 Flip, OPPO offers the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive promotions by purchasing on the OPPO Store. During the first 72 hours of launch, from 16:00 on February 15 to 16:00 on February 18, it will be possible to pre-order OPPO Find N2 Flip bundled with cover, €100 immediate discount in the cart once the purchase is made plus an additional conventional warranty 2 to cover accidental damage to the screen. Subsequently, from February 18th to February 27th, it will instead be possible to pre-order OPPO Find N2 Flip bundled with cover, €100 discount on a second product purchased on OPPO store and an additional conventional warranty 2 for coverage of accidental damage to the screen. Finally, from February 28 to April 16 the national promo will be active with which you can buy OPPO Find N2 Flip bundled with a cover and an additional conventional 2 guarantee for coverage of accidental damage to the screen. Benefits and promotions on Amazon Even by purchasing OPPO Find N2 Flip on Amazon.it you can take advantage of exclusive benefits and offers. From February 15 to February 27 OPPO Find N2 Flip is available in pre-order bundled with a cover, a €100 discount that can be spent on any other purchase on Amazon, supplied directly by the retailer and an additional conventional 2 warranty for accidental damage coverage to the screen. While, from February 28 to April 16, the national promo will be active with which you can buy OPPO Find N2 Flip bundled with a cover and an additional conventional 2 guarantee for coverage of accidental damage to the screen. Benefits and promotions at major phone retailers That’s not all, even by purchasing OPPO Find N2 Flip at the main telephone retailers you can take advantage of advantageous promotions and discounts. From 15 February to 27 February only from MediaWorld and Unieuro, OPPO Find N2 Flip is available for pre-order bundled with a cover, a €50 gift card that can be spent on any other purchase at the two retailers and an additional conventional 2 guarantee for coverage for accidental damage to the screen. By booking and purchasing your OPPO Find N2 Flip, following an advance, just enter the receipt in the OPPO Promo section to redeem your gift card. Finally, from February 28 to April 16, the national promo will be active with which OPPO Find N2 Flip can be purchased bundled with a cover and an additional conventional 2 guarantee for coverage of accidental damage to the screen.

VIDEO