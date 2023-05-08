27 people died in a fire at a gold mine in Peru

On Saturday morning 27 people died in a fire in a small gold mine in the Arequipa region of southern Peru. The local administration has announced that the fire was caused by a short circuit and then broke out in a tunnel of the mine causing the death of the miners who were inside. The mine, called La Esperanza, is operated by the Yanaquihua mining company, which has not released a statement about the incident. For Peru it is the mining accident with the most deaths in the last twenty years.

