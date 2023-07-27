Home » 3.7 magnitude earthquake in the Southern Tyrrhenian Sea (MARE)
World

3.7 magnitude earthquake in the Southern Tyrrhenian Sea (MARE)

by admin
3.7 magnitude earthquake in the Southern Tyrrhenian Sea (MARE)

by weathersicily.it – ​​50 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today, Thursday 27 July 2023 at 22:07, a magnitude 3.7 shock was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 166.1 km. The epicenter was located near the Tyrrhenian Sea Southern (SEA). Any updates will follow. 📲 DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER SICILY APP: accurate weather forecast…

See also  Frattesi at Inter, here's how Marotta stole him from Milan

