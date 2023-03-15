Home World “3a2bel el 100”, or “Will it reach 100?” in Lebanon – Humanist reflections
World

“3a2bel el 100”, or “Will it reach 100?” in Lebanon – Humanist reflections

by admin
“3a2bel el 100”, or “Will it reach 100?” in Lebanon – Humanist reflections

3a2bel l 100”, this expression so common in the Lebanese language has never seemed to me as absurd as it does today…

On your birthday, a Lebanese friend or relative will wish you to live to be a hundred years old. Indeed, wishes for long life, happiness, health, prosperity… can be summed up for the Lebanese in a few words: “ 3a2bel el 100”. How many times have I repeated this expression by sticking three kisses on two cheeks or by clapping my hands to greet a candle blown out on a cake!

But for some time now, my fellow citizens have been saying these same words with fear on their lips, in the form of a question asked not without a touch of disbelief: “Will he reach the 100 ? The mysterious person being celebrated is none other than the dollar which… (drum roll) has just exceeded the threshold of 100,000 Lebanese Pounds this morning.

The downturn certainly began several years ago. With each new record, the Lebanese wondered if the worst was over, if the reel had any chance of reversing, if the nightmare would soon end… And now that the dollar has just buried deep in its pocket the hundred thousandth Pound of our (much regretted) national currency, can we officially declare that we are at the bottom of the abyss? As a reminder, the former President of the Lebanese Republic had already announced that Lebanon was on the way to Hell. Did we finally arrive at our destination?

The 100 thousand threshold has been reached!

See also  Floods in Germany have caused direct losses of at least 170 people or as much as 3 billion euros

O wretch,
Gathered in front of the bakeries,
Lined up in front of gas stations,
Annoyed in front of the banks,
Collapsed in front of the hospitals,
Who seek, in vain, the way to school for your children.
O unfortunate ones who are constantly reborn from your ashes,
When will you continue to have the strength to breathe
3a2bel el 100 ?

You may also like

A Polish activist has been convicted of helping...

Ex Fiat, Tamajo sets the times, “On April...

Pope at Audience: Christians are humble apostles, not...

Iran, had danced without a veil for March...

News Udinese – Thauvin is a question mark...

35 watches stolen from the VIP restaurateur

Black Eyed Peas y Bad Gyal se suman...

Tortured a girl for two weeks in Smederevo...

nfl player announces club in podcast | Sport

passengers forced to change aircraft – Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy