5 dead, 25 wounded in Colorado nightclub shooting

U.S. police are investigating at the nightclub where the incident occurred (screenshot of the Associated Press report)

Overseas Network, November 21. According to the Associated Press, a shooting incident occurred late at night at a nightclub in Colorado, USA, killing 5 people and injuring 25 others. The local police stated that the gunman was subdued by the customers in the store and arrested by the police who arrived later, avoiding more casualties.

The police stated that the suspect in the nightclub shooting incident was 22 years old and used a long rifle to shoot at the time of the incident. The charges against the suspect may include “first-degree murder”. It has not yet been determined whether it is a hate crime. Witnesses said at least two people grappled with the suspect and overpowered him during the shooting when some people were injured trying to flee.

The shooting took place at a nightclub called the “Q Club” in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After receiving the report at 23:57 local time on the 19th, the police rushed to the scene and arrested a suspect.

According to data from the US “Gun Violence File” website on the 20th, more than 39,000 people have lost their lives to gun violence in the US this year. (Yang Jia from Overseas Network)