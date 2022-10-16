Following the opening day of the conference promoted by the Association of Bishops’ Conferences in Bangkok, the Churches of all countries showed the joy and challenges of their experiences. Card Gracias: “Latin America’s experience with Aparecida documents a model for renewing and revitalizing our pastoral experience”.

Bangkok (AsiaNews) – Take a country-by-country “virtual tour” in Asia, listening to the experiences of each of the churches that make up the vast mosaic of Catholicism on a continent that is today the crossroads of the future.

The General Assembly, promoted by the Asian Association of Bishops’ Conferences (Fabc) on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, resumed this week after its opening day on 12 October, leaving room for the presentations of all 29 countries and their delegations. Until October 30, a meeting at the Baan Phu Waan Pastoral Centre in the Thai capital was called to draw the boundaries for the Church’s journey in this great part of the world.

On Thursday 13th, representatives from three different ceremonial communities (Syro-Malabar, Syro-Marankara and Latin) from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Nepal and India presented their experiences. Friday the 14th is Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Core, Malaysia and Singapore.

Finally, yesterday it was the turn of the last group of countries: Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Myanmar and Hong Kong.

Representatives from each country – in closed sessions – highlighted the concerns and challenges faced by their country’s church and community.

To show support, care and seek mutual understanding, delegates come together in small groups at the end of each day to identify what affects each and what may be useful to all on the journey.

At the end of the three days, Father Clarence Devadass, from the Diocese of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, presented a synthesis that divided groups’ responses to the national report into four categories: joy, concern, church Responses and changes that the FABC can adopt.

In this regard – starting tomorrow – a new phase of work will begin: during the week the Assembly will reflect on these realities in the light of the latest doctrinal documents, from the Apostle’s exhortation “The Joy of the Gospel” (Evangelii gaudium) to the encyclical “Evangelii gaudium” Brothers, Fratelli tutti, from Laudato sì (Laudato sì), a tribute to the Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), the constitution of the Reformed Holy See. It will focus on the teachings that Asian churches must embrace to meet the challenges highlighted by this “viral journey”.

The General Assembly of the Catholic Churches of Asia opened on October 12 with the Eucharistic celebration presided over by the cardinal. Card Charles Bo, Archbishop of Yangon and Chairman of the CBCF. The ceremony was followed by an opening ceremony in the hall of St John Paul II.

Here’s Card Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Mumbai, retracing the path that led to the event, which was due to take place in 2020, but then the pandemic forced it to be postponed for two years.

Card Gracias explained that the reference model is the CELAM Congress organized by Latin American bishops and the Aparecida document, named after the then Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Mario Bergoglio ) as the main inspiration.

Gracias explained: “What helps South America can certainly help Asia. We say to ourselves: A meeting like this will not help our churches in Asia to renew and revitalize our pastoral drive to make the church what the Lord says it is. To be a vibrant church working for a better Asia.”

Children from 11 schools in Thailand enriched the start of the work session by telling stories of the country’s Catholic faith through narration, music, song and dance. At the same time, they showcase the beauty and diversity of the Asian people and what they can do to the world by walking together.

