China Urges Effective Actions to Prevent Escalation in Palestine-Israel Conflict: UN Security Council Holds Public Meeting

The UN Security Council held a public meeting on the Palestine-Israel issue, with China urging for effective actions to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. The meeting took place on the 27th local time, and Chinese representatives expressed their concerns over the current situation and called for measures to avoid further escalation.

During the meeting, Hiari, the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs in the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific, emphasized the need for restraint from both sides. He urged the Israeli military to exercise maximum restraint to prevent violence, while also calling for an end to Palestinian attacks. Hiari also raised concerns over Israel’s continuous expansion of illegal settlements and the destruction of Palestinian structures.

One major point of contention discussed at the meeting was the entry of Israeli Minister of State Security Ben Gevir into the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. Many parties expressed their worries, stating that this move would only complicate the already tense situation between Palestine and Israel.

Zhang Jun, China‘s permanent representative to the United Nations, highlighted the acceleration and increasing frequency of conflicts in Palestine. He expressed deep concern over the situation and called on the Security Council to take effective actions to prevent further deterioration.

Zhang Jun emphasized that the current piecemeal crisis management and control measures are unsustainable. He stressed the need for comprehensive and just solutions to address the underlying issues. He warned that delay in taking action would only lead to more complex contradictions, a more severe situation, and a harder path to achieving peace.

The Chinese representative reiterated that the fundamental solution to the Palestinian issue lies in the establishment of an independent State of Palestine with full sovereignty based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Zhang Jun criticized Israel’s settlement activities for violating international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, which further restrict the living space of Palestinians. China called on Israel to halt all settlement activities and return to the path of the two-state solution.

The public meeting of the UN Security Council shed light on the growing concerns over the situation in Palestine and Israel. China‘s call for effective actions and its emphasis on a comprehensive and just resolution to the conflict underscored the urgency of the matter. The international community awaits further developments and hopes for a peaceful resolution to the long-standing conflict.

