The record six months of Toyota: the best-selling brand in the world

Toyota remains the world‘s number one automaker in the first six months of 2023, overtaking Volkswagen for the fourth consecutive year.

The Japanese manufacturer globally sold 5.42 million vehicles in the January-June period, including registrations from Daihatsu and truck maker Hino Motors, which belong to the same group, an increase of 5.5%, according to just-released data. compared to the previous year.

In the same period, Germany’s Volkswagen sold 4.37 million vehicles, an increase of 12.8%. Toyota announces that the results benefited from the improvement of production capacity at a global level, to meet the growing demand for cars under its brand, and the initial critical issues in the supply of semiconductors for the entire automotive sector.

In detail, the global production of the Toyota group increased by 10.3%, reaching a record 5.63 million units. Group sales on the domestic market grew by 26.9% to 1.21 million vehicles, thanks to the gradual alignment of logistics, following the coronavirus pandemic and the temporary difficulties that arose in the factories and in general on the management of related industries .

Luigi Ksawery Luca’, CEO of Toyota Italy

Sales abroad increased by 0.6% to 4.21 million cars, with growth in Europe partly offset by lower sales in China.

