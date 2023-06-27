6-year-old boy falls from a 12-metre cableway: he is unharmed – Corriere TV

In a park in Monterrey, Mexico, a six-year-old boy fell from a 12-meter high zip line, landing in a lake. The little boy did not suffer serious injuries. The scene was filmed live – then making the rounds of social networks – and now the park has closed because an investigation is underway. The child was promptly rescued and suffered no serious injuries.

