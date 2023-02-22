Home World A 16-year-old student stabbed and killed a teacher at a high school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southern France
A 16-year-old student stabbed and killed a teacher at a high school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southern France

A 16-year-old student stabbed and killed a teacher at a high school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southern France

On Wednesday morning in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, a small town in southwestern France, a 16-year-old student killed a Spanish teacher by stabbing her as she was teaching a high school class attended by the boy. A murder investigation has been opened against the perpetrator, who has since been arrested. The teacher killed was 52 years old and the high school where the murder took place is a private Catholic institution near the city center. It seems that some students witnessed the murder.

French newspapers, among which The world, wrote that at the moment the investigations are considering possible psychological problems of the boy as the cause of the attack. According to a source of Reuters aware of the investigation, after the murder the student would have told another teacher that he had been possessed and that he had heard voices that would have led him to carry out the attack.

