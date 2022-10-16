Original title: A fire broke out in a data center in South Korea, causing network platforms such as national-level Kakao to be paralyzed

IT House reported on October 16 that on October 15, local time, a fire broke out in the C&C Banqiao data center of South Korea’s SK company, resulting in the interruption of several services, including South Korea’s largest mobile communication application Kakao Talk.

On October 16, Lee Jong-ho, Minister of Science, Technology, Information and Communications of South Korea, apologized for the incident. South Korea’s president on Sunday called for swift steps to restore all services provided by Kakao Corp and Naver Corp.

IT Home was informed that,Service outage brings down some of the most used apps and websites in the country, including Kakao and the company’s online payment, gaming and music streaming services. There are also portal sites such as Daum.

The failures highlighted South Korea’s reliance on Kakao messaging, the default communication method for many government and commercial services.

The South Korean government has demanded that measures should be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again, including ensuring that data is backed up and incidents are reported promptly.

South Korea’s Minister of Science and ICT, Lee Jong-ho, visited the damaged data center in Pangyo, south of Seoul, and said the government would look for systematic support measures to prevent such failures from happening again, according to Yonhap News Agency. It is reported that a senior official in the Korean presidential office said that it is necessary to investigate whether key companies such as Kakao have adopted a laissez-faire attitude when the people are inconvenienced.

The company apologised to customers for the disruption in service.

The Kakao messaging app Kakao Talk has more than 47 million active users in South Korea and 53 million globally, the company said in an August report.

