Bandai Namco today released a new trailer to show us the gameplay Of Sword Art Online: Last Recollectionthe new action-RPG dedicated to the world of SAO coming soon October 6th. The trailer reveals the Fire Goddess Ignia and the Wind Goddess Aeria, played by Lisbeth and Silica respectively, who join the Goddess Stacia, Solus and Terraria in the fight against Vecta, the Goddess of Darkness.

Battles will become more tense and intense than ever thanks to the cooperation between the various characters: players will be able to command their party members to attack, dodge, use special abilities, surround the enemy and much more.

We leave you to the movie, enjoy!