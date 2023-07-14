Home » A German lorry driver loses his temper and runs over the human cordon of Last Generation- Corriere TV activists
World

A German lorry driver loses his temper and runs over the human cordon of Last Generation- Corriere TV activists

by admin
A German lorry driver loses his temper and runs over the human cordon of Last Generation- Corriere TV activists

Last generation activists blocked a road in Stralsund, Germany by sitting down in the middle of a lane. The protest paralyzed traffic and made motorists nervous: one, in particular, driving an articulated lorry, lost his patience. The man got out of the truck and dragged away one of the eco-activists and threatened a second one by waving a fist in the palm of his face. However, the driver’s anger did not dissuade the environmentalists from their intentions: for this reason, having boarded his vehicle, the man started and ran over – albeit at low speed – the human cord.

July 14, 2023 – Updated July 14, 2023, 10:52 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  «Thanks Italy for the help»- Corriere TV

You may also like

Fr. Pham Damin to be Promoted to Cardinal:...

Udinese Market – Official: Camara is a new...

Mysterious Disappearance: The Enigma of Wagner and Putin’s...

The Ukrainian counter-offensive is going slowly

Voljenka Ilić was found dead, the godmother announced...

Denys Boreyko killed at the front in Ukraine:...

Remembering the Last Comfort Women: Seeking Justice and...

Wagner mercenaries train regular forces in Belarus –...

Why should you discard the tip of the...

More than 100 people have died from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy