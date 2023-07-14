A German lorry driver loses his temper and runs over the human cordon of Last Generation- Corriere TV activists

Last generation activists blocked a road in Stralsund, Germany by sitting down in the middle of a lane. The protest paralyzed traffic and made motorists nervous: one, in particular, driving an articulated lorry, lost his patience. The man got out of the truck and dragged away one of the eco-activists and threatened a second one by waving a fist in the palm of his face. However, the driver’s anger did not dissuade the environmentalists from their intentions: for this reason, having boarded his vehicle, the man started and ran over – albeit at low speed – the human cord.

July 14, 2023 – Updated July 14, 2023, 10:52 PM

