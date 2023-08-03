A girl urinated in the center of Split Info

One girl was photographed urinating in the center of Split.

Izvor: Facebook/printscreen/GetDirekt

In some Croatian cities, inappropriate and licentious behavior is punishable by fines, but that doesn’t stop some tourists from bragging. So last year a couple was caught in the middle of an intimate act in the center of Dubrovnik, and this year a female tourist was caught red-handed. Namely, someone took a photo of her while she was urinating in the center of Split.

Her photo was published on the GetDirekt Facebook page, and it caused outrage and general indignation among users of social networks. “God, do these new generations have any shame“, “Embarrassing”, “Humiliating“, “There aren’t enough public toilets, but it’s a shame either way”, “Bottom, you don’t know what’s worse, this or the scribbles on the wall”, “It is sad that such things are rarely punished“, are just some of the comments on Croatian portals.

Izvor: Facebook/printscreen/GetDirekt

On the other hand, many claim that the city authorities are also to blame for this scene, considering the very small number of public toilets in Split itself.

01:11 Vacation in Albania Source: tiktok/ninascocak

Source: tiktok/ninaskocak

(World)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

