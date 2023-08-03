Home » Thursday’s gossip: Mbappe, Lavia, Hojlund, Cancelo, Kane, Van de Ven, Caicedo, Hojbjerg
Thursday’s gossip: Mbappe, Lavia, Hojlund, Cancelo, Kane, Van de Ven, Caicedo, Hojbjerg

Paris St-Germain’s France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, has told Chelsea he would be open to joining on a one-year deal if he can move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Manchester United want Southampton’s 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia after Liverpool had a bid rejected. (Independent)external-link

Manchester United’s signing of Atalanta’s 20-year-old Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund could be delayed until this weekend after he arrived in Manchester later than planned on Tuesday. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

England striker Harry Kane, 30, could give up a large part of his Tottenham salary to help push through a move to Bayern Munich. (Bild – in German)external-link

Tottenham have agreed personal terms with Wolfsburg’s 22-year-old Dutch defender Micky van de Ven. (Talksport)external-link

Tottenham are looking to finalise the sale of 27-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Atletico Madrid, who value him at £30m. (90min)external-link

Inter Milan are interested in Arsenal’s 24-year-old Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. (Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian)external-link

Barcelona are in talks with Manchester City over a move for 29-year-old Portugal defender Joao Cancelo. (Talksport)external-link

Manchester United have opened talks with Real society over the sale of 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, which would help fund a move for Fiorentina’s 26-year-old Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. (Mail)external-link

Chelsea face competition for Brighton’s 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. An unidentified club has made a bid higher than Chelsea’s £80m. (Athletic – subscription)external-link

Chelsea will make an improved offer for Caicedo, who is valued at close to £100m by Brighton. (Sky Sports)external-link

Aston Villa want Leeds United’s 24-year-old USA midfielder Tyler Adams and are willing to meet his £25m release clause. (Mail)external-link

West Ham are looking at alternatives to Southampton’s England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, after having a £30m bid turned down. (Sky Sports)external-link

Al-Nasr will pay 15m euros (£13m) for Barcelona’s 28-year-old France defender Clement Lenglet, who is also wanted by Tottenham.(Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Luton have agreed a fee of £2.5m plus add-ons to sign Blackburn‘s 30-year-old Belgian goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski. (Athletic – subscription)external-link

Inter Milan will raise their bid for West Ham‘s 24-year-old Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca to £21.5m. (Evening Standard)external-link

Brazil winger Willian, 34, has received an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab two weeks after agreeing a one-year contract with Fulham. (Athletic – subscription)external-link

Bournemouth are in advanced talks and are set to pip Wolves to the £25m signing of Bristol City’s English midfielder Alex Scott. (Telegraph – subscription)external-link

Everton are looking at Southampton’s Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana, 21, has been linked with a move to Manchester United Leeds United’s 19-year-old Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto. (Football Insider)external-link

Besiktas are close to signing Arsenal’s 28-year-old Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe. (Transfermarkt – in Turkish)external-link

Besiktas are in talks with 29-year-old England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after his Liverpool contract expired this summer. (Express)external-link

Nottingham Forest and West Ham are interested in Paris-St Germain’s 21-year-old French forward Hugo Ekitike. (RMC Sport – in French)external-link

Galatasaray are still interested in signing Manchester United’s 30-year-old Brazil midfielder Fred this summer. (Mail) external-link

