A large amount of wastewater from the “poisonous train” accident in the United States may be injected underground in Texas, local residents are shocked

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-01 23:24

CCTV news client news It is worrying where the waste pollutants produced by the derailment of the “poisonous train” in Ohio, USA will be “detoxified”. According to US media reports, about 7.57 million liters of toxic wastewater from the accident site is being transported more than 2,000 kilometers away to Deer Park, Harris County, Texas, where it is planned to inject it underground. Local officials and residents of Deer Park said they didn’t know about the incident until the toxic wastewater arrived there, and they were shocked by the news.

A private company responsible for the treatment of toxic wastewater in Deer Park said that the company has received about 1.89 million liters of toxic wastewater, and may receive more than 5.6 million liters, about 30 vehicles per day.

However, few Deer Park residents knew about the incident. Baxter, a local resident, said that he did not know that it was true until he called the government for confirmation after seeing the relevant news on social media. She was shocked and outraged by the solution.

Baxter, Deer Park resident: (bringing the waste water over) Stupid, do they really want to create another polluted area?

In addition, vehicles containing millions of tons of toxic wastewater have to travel through several states from Ohio, where the accident occurred, to reach Texas in the south. In this regard, George Gillen, a professor of biological and environmental sciences at the University of Houston, is worried that these toxic wastewater It is “very toxic” itself, and it may be dangerous to transport toxic waste water over such a long distance.

Previously, wastewater and solid waste from the derailment of the “poison train” in Ohio were transported to pollutant companies in Michigan and Texas for treatment. However, officials in both states claimed that they had not received any prior notice and reminders, sparking dissatisfaction and protests.